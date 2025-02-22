‘Souper’ Bowl Food Drive is a success for Rahway’s elementary schools

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway’s four elementary schools – Franklin, Roosevelt, Cleveland and Madison – recently concluded their second “Souper” Bowl Food Drive, a community-wide initiative aimed at combating hunger. From Friday, Jan. 17, to Friday, Feb. 7, students, staff and families collected non-perishable food items to benefit local families in need.

Last year’s inaugural drive set a high bar for generosity and this year’s event built upon that success. The schools aimed to collect even more donations to help those struggling with food insecurity, and a friendly competition between the schools added an extra layer of excitement.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and staff at all four elementary schools for their enthusiastic participation in the ‘Souper’ Bowl Food Drive,” said Patrick Holness, principal of Franklin Elementary School. “This initiative not only provided vital support to our community, but also taught our children the importance of compassion and giving back. It was truly inspiring to see their commitment to helping others.”

Donation bins were conveniently located in all four participating schools. Suggested donations included canned goods – especially soup – pasta, rice, beans, peanut butter, cereal and other non-perishable staples. Every contribution, big or small, made a difference in the lives of local families.

The “Souper” Bowl Food Drive served as a powerful reminder of the Rahway community’s commitment to supporting one another and tackling hunger together. The success of this year’s drive demonstrated the power of collective action and the generosity of the Rahway community.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley