LINDEN, NJ — There was a big misunderstanding on X that caused a lot of drama for the Linden school system.

Linden officials have reported that there is a video circulating online depicting a woman celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at a college event in Utah.

People online wrongly identified this woman as an employee of the Linden Public School District.

As a result of the misidentification, the Linden Superintendent Office has been flooded with threats of violence.

Superintendent Atiya Y. Perkins worked in conjunction with the Linden Police Department once the threats came. “We’re thankful the police department is present,” she said. “This is part of our crisis procedure. I want to thank all of my staff and the police department.”

All Linden public schools were immediately placed in shelter in place, which had later been lifted, according to Mayor Derek Armstead on Linden’s social media page.

The police department is working closely with Linden Public Schools to investigate the threats. Out of an abundance of caution, parents can expect to see a visible, increased police presence at all schools in Linden.

“It’s unfortunate for this poor woman to be misidentified,” said Capt. Christopher Guenther, public information officer, Linden Police Department. “This is not warranted or deserved. Violence isn’t the answer. Political violence and threats have no place in our community and in our schools.”

The threats of violence will be followed up by detectives and shared with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the state police. “It’s all an act of investigation,” said Guenther.

The mishap happened on Sept. 11. “It was a distraction from the normally somber events of today,” said Guenther.

The X post has since been taken down and they’ve retweeted the comments from the Linden Police Department that it’s all a big misunderstanding.

Armstead posted on Facebook, “Please rest assured that the safety of our students, staff, teachers and community remains our highest priority. In light of recent threats made against our schools, the Linden Police Department will continue patrolling the area and maintaining a strong presence to ensure everyone’s safety. I want to reiterate that the individual seen in the controversial video circulating online is not, and has never been, employed by Linden Public Schools. This situation is a powerful reminder that misinformation spread on social media can cause very real and dangerous harm when shared without verification. I urge everyone to act responsibly and refrain from spreading unverified claims. Violence has no place in our community or society. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Charlie Kirk.”

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder. He was shot and killed while speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor “Prove Me Wrong” debate, where he invited students to challenge his political and cultural views.







What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry