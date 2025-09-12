CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education has announced the appointment of Mark Cantagallo as the new superintendent of schools, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Cantagallo was selected following a comprehensive search process that included multiple interviews with the selection committee as well as an extensive reference review.

“On behalf of the board, we are thrilled to welcome Mark Cantagallo as the next superintendent of Cranford Public Schools,” said Cranford Board of Education President Kurt Petschow. “After an extensive and thorough search process, we are confident that Mr. Cantagallo brings the vision and leadership our district needs to continue advancing academic excellence and supporting every student’s success. We look forward to working with Mr. Cantagallo in this new role to build on our strengths and embrace the opportunities ahead.”

Cantagallo brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to this role. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Rowan University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Kean University.

He began his career in education as a technology teacher at Maxson Middle School in Plainfield, before moving on to teach social studies at Rahway High School. His first administrative role involved overseeing referendum projects, directly aligning with the work currently taking place in Cranford. He later served as vice principal/director of school counseling at Rahway High School, and then as assistant principal at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights.

For the past nine years, Cantagallo has proudly served as principal of Cranford High School, where his leadership has guided the school to new levels of achievement and programming. In addition, in the last two years, he has supported colleagues across New Jersey as a mentor in the NJ Leader2Leader program.

“I am so excited for Mark and for Cranford,” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Rubin. “Mr. Cantagallo is an exceptionally talented, dedicated and collaborative leader who cares deeply about this community. It gives me tremendous comfort to know that the district will be in such capable and compassionate hands.”

“Cranford is a community where our families and neighbors go above and beyond for our students,” said Cantagallo. “As I enter this next chapter, I am grateful to continue to work in such a caring and tight-knit community. Together, we’ll strengthen our existing partnerships, lead with continued positivity and uphold the tradition of excellence that ensures every student succeeds.”

On a personal note, Cantagallo has three amazing daughters and an outstanding wife. He credits his success to the unwavering support of his family and colleagues, and especially to his parents, who instilled in him a strong work ethic that continues to guide his leadership today. Outside of work, he enjoys spending quality time with his family, whether it’s building forts, playing games, taking walks or working on landscaping and carpentry projects.

