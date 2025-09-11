RAHWAY, NJ — Gunnery Sgt. John Sardine, of the Rahway High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, has just been named the Marine Corps Toys for Tots National Coordinator of the Year for the 2024 campaign season. Out of 874 Toys for Tots campaigns last year, only two individuals were chosen for this prestigious recognition.

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program works to “collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.”

Sardine has been at the forefront of the program since his time at RHS, organizing an annual toy drive at the high school each holiday season and other Toys for Tots drives throughout New Jersey.

The official letter formally recognizing Sardine as the National Coordinator of the Year called his efforts “nothing short of extraordinary.” It went on to say, “Through your dedication, your campaign was organized and executed with remarkable precision and effectiveness, bringing the joy of Christmas and a message of hope to a record number of less fortunate children in your community.”

Sardine was overwhelmed with appreciation and gratitude for the recognition, saying, “This award is not mine alone; it is a reflection of a truly collaborative community effort.”

He thanked the city of Rahway and the Rahway Public School District, Mayor Raymond Giacobbe, school district leaders and his JROTC chain of command for their “mentorship, guidance and willingness to always assist when called upon.”

On Friday, Sept. 12, Sardine flies to St. Louis, Missouri, where he will be formally presented with the U.S. Naval Meritorious Public Service Award Medal for his contributions to the 2024 Toys for Tots campaign.

Article by David Brighouse.

Article by David Brighouse.

