KENILWORTH, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced “Veterans on the Green: Honoring Service with a Day on the Fairway,” an exclusive day of golf dedicated to honoring our veteran community. The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth.

“Union County’s veterans have given so much to protect our freedoms and it is our honor to provide them with a day to relax and enjoy themselves,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “Veterans on the Green is about more than just golf – it’s about community, appreciation and making sure our heroes know they are never forgotten.”

This special outing offers local veterans a chance to relax, reconnect and enjoy a day of camaraderie on the course alongside fellow service members. Whether seasoned golfers or first-time players, participants will share in a meaningful day of appreciation and community spirit.

Event schedule:

7:30 to 8:45 a.m.: registration and practice range;

9 a.m.: shotgun start; and

1:30 p.m.: lunch and networking.

Registration is $65 per golfer, which includes golf fees, cart rental and lunch. Registration is limited to 60 golfers and will close on Monday, Sept. 15, or earlier if capacity is reached. Standard golf attire is required: collared shirts, no jeans, and spike-less golf shoes.

“Our veterans represent the very best of Union County and our nation. This event is a small way to show our gratitude while giving veterans the chance to reconnect and share in camaraderie,” said Union County Commissioner Al Mirabella, Veterans Affairs Committee liaison. “I am proud that Union County continues to create programs and events that give back to those who have given us so much.”

The event is made possible through the partnership of Kemper Sports and Friends of Union County.

Veterans interested in participating can register by scanning the event QR code or visiting www.ucnj.org/veterans.

