A preview of Week Two football in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Two Union County schools not used to opening 1-0 did so in a big way last weekend.

Roselle Park High School, also in its home-opener at Herm Shaw Field, was decisive in a 46-13 home win against Middlesex High School. The Panthers, sparked by two touchdowns from junior running back Nick Salas, captured their season-opener for the first time since 2021. Last year, Roselle Park opened with a 42-8 loss at Middlesex.

Jonathan Dayton High School was victorious at South Hunterdon Regional High School, 21-6, behind two rushing touchdowns and one passing TD from junior quarterback Adrian Bernknopf. The Bulldogs, who won their season-opener for the first time since 2022, opened last year with a 30-0 home loss to South Hunterdon Regional.

Jonathan Dayton will host on Friday, Sep. 19, in Big Central Conference-Freedom Gold Division play.

For now, with this being Week Two of the 2025 season, Roselle Park hosts South River High School and Jonathan Dayton is at Highland Park High School on Friday, Sept. 12, which is the first Freedom Gold Division game for both.

Union County High School Football

Week Two

Thursday, Sept. 11 = one game

Rahway at Perth Amboy, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12 = 11 games

Westfield at Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Woodbridge at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Linden at Colonia, 6 p.m.

Governor Livingston at Iselin Kennedy, 6 p.m.

South River at Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

New Brunswick at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s, Metuchen at Union, 7 p.m.

Carteret at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Jonathan Dayton at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

David Brearley at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13 = two games

Abraham Clark at Metuchen, 1 p.m.

Hillside at Summit, 2 p.m.

Off: None

Again, all 17 Union County football-playing schools are in action this weekend.

Summit High School is Union County’s only 2-0 team, with three-point road triumphs at Morristown High School, 14-11, and at Montgomery High School, 31-28. The Hilltoppers will host Hillside High School on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m., in their home-opener at Tatlock Field.

A battle of unbeatens, both teams are 1-0, will take place at New Providence High School’s Lieder Field on Friday, Sept. 12, when New Providence hosts Arthur L. Johnson High School.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Week Two matchups involving Union County schools:

Thursday, Sept. 11 = 1 game

Rahway (1-1) at Perth Amboy (0-2), 6 p.m. – The Indians are averaging 34 points so far with 33 scored in their first game and 35 last weekend. Rahway High School won at Perth Amboy High School, 28-7, a year ago.

Friday, Sept. 12 = 11 games

Westfield (1-1) at Elizabeth (1-1), 6 p.m. – Both teams lost at home last weekend after opening with road victories in Week Zero. This is the first American Gold Division game for both.

Woodbridge (2-0) at Plainfield (1-1), 6 p.m. – Woodbridge High School opened at home with a 14-0 win against Union High School and then, last weekend, on the road, just got by Watchung Hills Regional High School, 26-23. Plainfield High School drilled New Brunswick High School, 56-6, at home on Friday, Sept. 5. Plainfield is averaging 35 points per game. This is Plainfield’s third straight home game to start the season. This is the first Liberty Gold Division game for both.

Linden (0-2) at Colonia (1-1), 6 p.m. – Linden High School has scored only three touchdowns so far, while Colonia High School just got by visiting North Hunterdon Regional High School, 26-23, last weekend. This is also the Liberty Gold Division opener for both of these schools.

Governor Livingston (0-2) at Iselin Kennedy (1-1), 6 p.m. – Governor Livingston High School has scored just a single touchdown so far, while John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin, opened its season with a 30-0 win at Perth Amboy. Kennedy lost at home to Voorhees High School, 43-13, last weekend.

South River (0-2) at Roselle Park (1-0), 6 p.m. – Roselle Park High School opened a season with a victory for the first time in four years. South River High School has scored just 12 points thus far. This is the first United Silver Division game for both.

Arthur L. Johnson (1-0) at New Providence (1-0), 7 p.m. – Both of these teams captured their season-openers last week in dominating fashion. Arthur L. Johnson High School won at home against David Brearley High School, 35-0, while New Providence High School was victorious at Governor Livingston, 42-7. This will be the first Liberty Silver Division game for both. Arthur L. Johnson beat New Providence, 28-24, in Clark last year.

New Brunswick (0-2) at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (0-1), 7 p.m. – New Brunswick High School has lost 25 straight dating back to 2022. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School opened home last week with a tough 42-7 setback to Rahway High School. Scotch Plains–Fanwood shut out New Brunswick High School, 42-0, in New Brunswick for the first of its three victories in 2024.

St. Joseph’s, Metuchen (1-0) at Union (0-2), 7 p.m. – St. Joseph High School, Metuchen, opened with a 34-7 win at Ridge High School, on Friday night, Sept. 5. Present Falcons head coach Bill Tracy, a 1986 Union High School graduate, used to be the head coach at Ridge. Union has played well defensively in close setbacks to Woodbridge and Hillsborough high schools. This is the first American Gold Division game for both.

Carteret (1-0) at Cranford (0-2), 7 p.m. – This will be the first of five straight games at Memorial Field for Cranford High School. This game was originally scheduled to be played at Carteret High School, but its field has issues to which need to be tended. With a team hit extremely hard by graduation, Cranford has hung in there in tough road games at Bernards High School, 27-15, and at Somerville High School, 28-12. Cranford beat Carteret, 21-0, at home last year. This is the first United Gold Division game for both.

Jonathan Dayton (1-0) at Highland Park (2-0), 7 p.m. – Jonathan Dayton High School is seeking its first 2-0 start since the last year it won its season-opener, which was 2022. Highland Park High School might have been the most improved team in the state last year, going 6-3 for the program’s first winning season since 2016. This is the first Freedom Gold Division game for both. Highland Park opened last weekend with a 34-6 home triumph against Dunellen High School.

David Brearley (0-2) at Spotswood (2-0), 7 p.m. – This is another Freedom Gold Division opener for both, with Spotswood High School already having beaten Middlesex and Abraham Clark high schools at home by a combined score of 69-8. David Brearley High School has now lost 14 straight, back to 2023. David Brearley lost at home to Spotswood, 24-0, last year.

Saturday, Sept. 13 = two games

Abraham Clark (0-1) at Metuchen (1-1), 1 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, was defeated at Spotswood, 31-8, in its season-opener a week ago. The Rams last won their first game of the year in 2017. Metuchen High School won at South River, 34-6, on Saturday, Sept. 6, to even its record at 1-1. Metuchen won at Abraham Clark, 35-28, a year ago.

Hillside (0-1) at Summit (2-0), 2 p.m. – Summit is seeking another 3-0 start, while Hillside will look to be better against the run and Summit’s no-huddle offense this week.

Union County Football

Week One Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 5 = 11 games

Bayonne 26, Elizabeth 21 – at Elizabeth

Arthur L. Johnson 35, David Brearley 0 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Summit 31, Montgomery 28 – at Montgomery

Plainfield 56, New Brunswick 6 – at Plainfield

Roselle Park 46, Middlesex 13 – at Roselle Park

Sayreville 28, Linden 14 – at Sayreville

Rahway 35, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 7 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Somerville 28, Cranford 12 – at Somerville

Jonathan Dayton 21, South Hunterdon Regional 6 – at South Hunterdon Regional

Spotswood 31, Abraham Clark 8 – at Spotswood

Hillsborough 20, Union 13 – at Union

Saturday, Sept. 6 = 2 games

New Providence 42, Governor Livingston 7 – at Governor Livingston

Phillipsburg 28, Westfield 0 – at Westfield

Sunday, Sept. 7 = 1 game

Bernards 24, Hillside 14 – at Hillside

Off: None.

