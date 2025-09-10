MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — For the past few years, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss has been proud to partner with Fairview Cemetery to offer a butterfly release ceremony to Imagine participants and others connected to Fairview Cemetery who have experienced the loss of someone close to them.

At the recent “Butterfly Release” in August, more than 80 children, teens and adults gathered in the Memorial Garden at Fairview Cemetery on a sunny evening to remember those who have died in their lives, some buried in Fairview and many elsewhere. Those attending joined in a time of remembrance that included shared poetry, music and an opportunity to publicly retell stories of their person who died. Then, each person in attendance received a butterfly wrapped in a bit of paper and released it into the air. Fairview Cemetery’s Memorial Garden includes many beautiful flowers and butterfly bushes beside a gorgeous lake, so many of the butterflies lingered in the area with the families who attended.

Imagine’s Mountainside Program and Partnership manager, Kristin Imbimbo, CCLS, said this about the Butterfly Release: “It was such a wonderful day to gather with so many families at different points in their grief journeys. Imagine staff felt honored to be present as everyone collectively mourned their losses.”

Imagine is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Fairview Cemetery to offer this time of remembrance and release for those who are grieving. We recognize the importance of creating opportunities where children and families can be in community in a memorial space like a cemetery and remember those who have died with others who are grieving a loss, too.

Imagine staff will be offering two webinars that are open to all community members on Thursday, Nov. 13, which is Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Talking to Kids about Death and Dying. Please visit Imagine’s website at www.imaginenj.org to learn more.

Photos Courtesy of Valerie Stierhoff

