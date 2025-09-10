UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers honored the legacy of lifelong board member, author, historian and film enthusiast I. Joseph “Irv” Hyatt with the renaming of its beloved classic film series. The 35mm and 16mm film series will now be known as the I. Joseph Hyatt Classic Film Series, recognizing Hyatt’s remarkable contributions to UCPAC and his dedication to preserving and sharing the magic of classic cinema for over two decades.

The series dedication event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 7, at UCPAC’s historic Main Stage theater at 1601 Irving St., Rahway. The afternoon will feature a naming ceremony and plaque dedication at 2 p.m., followed by a screening of one of Hyatt’s favorite films, Laurel and Hardy’s “Sons of the Desert,” 1933, in 35mm at 3 p.m.

A lifelong resident of Woodbridge, Hyatt was best known for his work on the 2011 documentary “Laurel & Hardy: Their Lives and Magic.” He authored more than 30 books about film and was creator of the 2018 documentary “Hollywood Victory Caravan – A Star Spangled Story.” Hyatt was a member of the Sons of the Desert – the International Laurel and Hardy Society, as well as the Rahway Retired Men’s Club, and served on the boards of the Union County Performing Arts Center and the Historical Association of Woodbridge Township.

“Hyatt’s passion for classic cinema and tireless advocacy for the arts helped shape UCPAC’s film programming into what it is today,” said Edward T. Oatman, president of UCPAC’s Board of Trustees. “Renaming the series in his honor ensures his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of film lovers.”

The public is invited to join UCPAC’s Board of Trustees, staff, volunteers and community for this celebration of Hyatt’s contributions and enduring impact on the arts. This event is free to the public.

For more information, visit UCPAC.org or call the Box Office at 732-499-0226.

