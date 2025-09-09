UNION COUNTY, NJ — This summer has been a very busy time for the West Fields Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. In June, the chapter presented the SAR Bronze Medals to cadets at the Perth Amboy, and Linden High School Naval JROTC’s and the Abraham Clark High School Marine Corps JROTC. The Army’s 250th Birthday was Saturday, June 14, and there were a few events the members participated in to commemorate it. On Friday, June 13, the Association of the United States Amy had a ceremony at the Founding Forward Medal of Honor Grove in Valley Forge. On Saturday, June 14, the chapter helped commemorate the Battle of Springfield with the Church and Cannon Chapter of the DAR and also had an Army 250th birthday party at the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield. On Thursday, June 26, the chapter again celebrated the 250th Army birthday as part of a combined Color Guard at the AUSA Northern NJ Chapter Gala in Jersey City, while other members conducted Color Guard activities at the Battle of the Short Hills Commemoration in Edison. On Saturday, June 28, a wreath was laid at the Statue of General von Steuben at the Battle of Monmouth event.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Friday, July 4, was very busy, as members attended the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the grave of Abraham Clark, one of the five signers of the Declaration from New Jersey, in Rahway Cemetery. Then they traveled to Perth Amboy for the town’s “Let Freedom Ring” July 4 event. Perth Amboy was the Capitol of East Jersey in Colonial times. They finished the day at the Kearny VFW for the town of Kearny’s July 4 event.

On Monday, July 7, chapter members attended the rededication of the Pastor James Caldwell and his wife Hannah’s monument in Elizabeth. Caldwell, the “Fighting Pastor,” and his wife were killed by the British during the Revolutionary War. Then they mustered at the crypt of Col. Elias Dayton, who commanded the 3rd NJ Infantry Regiment. The New Jersey Color Guard uses the 3rd NJ 1776 “Jersey Greys” uniform for its color guard members.

Members also celebrated the Franco-American Alliance of the Revolutionary War by attending two Gen. Lafayette and two Gen. Rochambeau events. The 200th anniversary of Gen. Lafayette’s 1824 tour of America was in Bordentown on Friday, July 11, and Sunday, July 13, in Morristown. While the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route events were in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 20, and the March to Yorktown Day this past weekend in Westfield.

The National Society had its 135th annual Congress at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut from Saturday, July 12, through Friday, July 18. During the week of Wednesday, July 23, members participated in Monmouth County’s 250th opening celebration at their county fair. After opening the fair by the presentation of the Colors by the color guard, we helped man a Revolutionary War tent for the rest of the fair. In August, members traveled to York, Pa., for the North Atlantic Middle States District Meeting. On Sunday, Aug. 17, members took part in the grave marking for 10 American patriots, including Alexander Hamilton and Lewis Morris, in Trinity Church Cemetery, New York City. On Saturday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 24, members took part in the 249th commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn. On Saturday, Aug. 23, it was at the Old Stone House and on Sunday, Aug. 24, it was conducted on the green in front of the Green-Wood Cemetery front gate and on top of Battle Hill inside the cemetery.

The Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a genealogical society which was Chartered by an Act of Congress. It is the largest male lineage organization. If you would like to learn more about the West Fields Chapter of the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, contact President Chris Sands at chrissands44@aol.com.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry