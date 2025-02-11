Linden Public Library announces adult programs for February

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library is pleased to announce our lineup of adult programs for February.

• Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m., De-Stress Fest: Come for a relaxing evening with coloring, music, puzzles, games, snacks and more.

• Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., Trivia with Jeff: Come test your knowledge and win prizes with a game of trivia.

• Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m., Adult Craft Club: No Sew Pillow Covers: Come create your own no sew pillow cover. All materials will be provided. Advance registration is required. Registration opens Saturday, Feb. 1.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m., Deni Bonet and Chris Flynn Concert: Come for this Americana, folk-rock duo whose blend of voices, virtuoso violin, guitar and humor.

• Thursday, Feb. 27, Project B.E.S.T Vision Screening: A free vision screening courtesy of Project B.E.S.T. Advance registration is required.

In addition to these, movies will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For the full listing of movies, visit the website or call. Project Healthy Bones will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Chair Yoga will be every Friday at 10 a.m. The library will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 17. Due to renovation work, the third-floor meeting rooms will not be available Thursday, Feb. 13, through Saturday, Feb. 15.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited so advance registration is recommended. To register, call 908-298-3830 or email [email protected]. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.