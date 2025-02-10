‘Gardens On The Hill’ and Zone IV Garden Club Of America artist showcase to be featured at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum has announced its first art exhibition of 2025, Gardens on the Hill. This eclectic show brings together a curated selection of works from artists across the United States, including celebrated talents from New Jersey. Each artist offers a unique lens through which the garden, in all its diversity, is interpreted. This exhibition mirrors the distinctive charm of Reeves-Reed Arboretum, where each garden zone thrives with its own essence. Through varied techniques and styles, these artists imbue their creations with the vibrancy of nature, ultimately coming together in a collective showcase that honors the garden as both a personal sanctuary and a shared source of beauty and inspiration.

Gardens on the Hill features artists Pamela Casper, Sheila Fox, Valerie Leuchs, Paige Lindsey, Tracey Luckner, Carolyn McKibbin, Alyssa Watters, Marilyn Foehrenbach Wirtz and Kelly Worman.

Additionally, a showcase of works by twelve artists from the Zone IV chapter of the Garden Club of America will be exhibited, each inspired by two of the arboretum’s iconic features: the rose garden and the daffodil bowl. Works range in media including oils, watercolors, ceramics and quilts. Artists’ interpretations of the garden vary in style from abstract to hyper-realistic.

All works are for sale and the artists will generously donate 30% of each sale back to Reeves-Reed Arboretum. This exhibition is on display from Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Friday, May 23. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except when closed for private events. Visit reeves-reedarboretum.org to confirm gallery hours.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Wisner House Gallery located on the grounds of Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave. This exhibition corresponds with the Garden Club of America Zone IV Flower Show, hosted by the Summit Garden Club, on Wednesday, May 21. Questions about the exhibition and flower show can be directed to Arboretum Office Manager Marilyn Foehrenbach at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler