LINDEN, NJ — Don Colgan recently spoke at Linden Public Library.

In his first book, “Historic Winter Storms of New Jersey,” he talks about the crippling winter storms in the state that are locked in the memories of millions of New Jerseyans.

Colgan has lived in Linden since 1986. He has a lifelong passion for meteorology and has followed weather all of his life. Meteorologist Joe Cioffi wrote the foreword to the book. Photos were donated by various historical societies.

“Everybody likes talking about winter storms,” said Colgan. “I wrote the book to educate people on being weather-aware.”

While building a career in sales and marketing, Colgan was known as the “in-house weather geek.” He said, “I’m always educating myself.”

Colgan graduated from Elizabeth College in 1983. He said, “My father died. I had to get a job.”

The self-educated author took meteorology courses and reached out to well-known meteorologists who all played a role in his book. “They were all willing to contribute their stories,” he said.

Colgan spoke about the Great Atlantic Storm that happened from March 5 to 9 in 1962. “It was a dangerous storm,” he said. “Winds were 60 miles per hour.”

The worst of that storm was between Barnegat and Atlantic City.

As the storm progressed on March 6, there was torrential rain, and it became a panic situation. A dog named Runzel was let out to do his business but didn’t come back. The family’s house was shaking and beginning to crumble. They left their house for higher ground, and they then found Runzel sitting on a porch. He had swum to safety.

Colgan talked about the Blizzard of 1888, which was called “White Hurricane.” It happened on March 12, 1888. It was a pretty spring day and it rained in the afternoon. A nor’easter formed with winds blowing 60 mph. The storm continued for two and a half days. With 50 inches of snow, this is the biggest New Jersey storm on record.

“Four hundred people froze to death. That was quite a storm,” said Colgan. “They had no idea this was coming. There was no technology.”

Since then, the evolution of weather forecasting has improved.

Another big storm was on Dec. 26, 1947, with 26.2 inches in Newark and 30.7 in Long Branch.

Then there was the Storm of the Century in March 1993. It was a Category 2 hurricane and well forecasted.

Colgan continued with some personal stories that involved snowstorms, including losing a beach bungalow during Hurricane Sandy.

“Historic Winter Storms of New Jersey,” by Don Colgan, is published by Arcadia Publishing.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry