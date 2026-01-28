UNION, NJ — Ed Rodriguez received the oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 13, from Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin to become a member of the New Jersey General Assembly. He now represents the 20th Legislative District in Union County, alongside Assemblywoman Annette Quijano.

“Through his efforts to expand housing and strengthen support for families in Elizabeth, Ed has proven himself to be a powerful advocate for the people,” said Coughlin, D-Middlesex. “Assemblyman Rodriguez brings with him a deep understanding of the cities and towns he represents and a real commitment to serving those who call them home. I know he will be a strong voice for his district and New Jersey.”

Rodriguez spent more than a decade as the director of planning and community development for Elizabeth, where he oversaw seven divisions. During his tenure there, he took many steps to bolster building infrastructure in the city, reducing the number of abandoned properties and increasing the number of housing units. Earlier in his career, Rodriguez was a law clerk for Judge Esther Suarez in Passaic County.

“I’m a strong believer that progress is only possible when people roll up their sleeves and get to work,” said Rodriguez, D-Union. “That’s a value my parents instilled in me from a young age and a concept I’ll bring as I hit the ground running in the Legislature. I look forward to tackling issues head-on and fighting for my constituents every single day.”

Rodriguez lives in Elizabeth and has two sons. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics at Rutgers University, a law degree from Rutgers Law School and his master’s degree at NYU Stern School of Business.

Photo Courtesy of Vincent Onofre







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

