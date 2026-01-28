January 28, 2026

Cranford mayor gives her State of the Township Address

Cranford mayor gives her State of the Township Address

January 21, 2026 0 11
Union County kicks off 250th anniversary of American Revolution with spotlight on Lenape history

Union County kicks off 250th anniversary of American Revolution with spotlight on Lenape history

January 21, 2026 0 10
Lawsuit is filed against Clark Township for discriminatory policing practices

Lawsuit is filed against Clark Township for discriminatory policing practices

January 21, 2026 0 14
Armstead makes state history with record-breaking write-in win for Board of Education

Armstead makes state history with record-breaking write-in win for Board of Education

January 21, 2026 0 12

‘My Fair Lady’ is to be presented at DMK Black Box Theater/Union Arts Center in Union

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 28, 2026 0 1
Linden author speaks about ‘Historic Winter Storms of New Jersey’ at library

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 28, 2026 0 6
Greater Union Township Chamber member donates roof to local resident

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 28, 2026 0 10
David Jablonski January 21, 2026 0 11
David Jablonski January 21, 2026 0 10
David Jablonski January 21, 2026 0 14

LOCAL SPORTS

Celebrated coach and person Jim Jeskey passes away on Jan. 6 t the age of 91

Celebrated coach and person Jim Jeskey passes away on Jan. 6 t the age of 91

January 21, 2026 0 24
Cranford four-time UCT champs join elite group of wrestlers

Cranford four-time UCT champs join elite group of wrestlers

January 21, 2026 0 20
Cranford Cougars capture record 11th straight UCT title

Cranford Cougars capture record 11th straight UCT title

January 21, 2026 0 67
Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

January 15, 2026 0 41