UNION, NJ — Kevin Estrada, co-owner of Midpoint Roofing in Union, was looking to give back to the community. He and his partner, Alex, recently donated a brand-new roof to a Union resident facing significant physical and financial challenges.

Nancy, who has lived in Union since she was 3 months old, had worked at a wholesale company for 17 years. However, she was forced to leave her job due to a severe deformity caused by rheumatoid arthritis. She is homebound and relies on disability benefits.

When her neighbor, Kathy Armino, received an email that Nancy was disabled and could no longer take care of her yard, she and her husband, David, stepped in.

One day, while David was taking care of Nancy’s yard, he noticed that her roof was in bad shape.

In the meantime, Greater Union Township Chamber member Estrada had reached out to James Masterson, chamber chief executive officer. Estrada, who has been running his company for two years, wanted to give back.

He said, “We’re doing good. We plan on doing this every year to give back to the community. I told James this idea. I see how he helps others.”

Armino, who is also a chamber member, had told James that Nancy was on disability, and then James told Estrada, who then sent a drone over to check out Nancy’s roof.

“I’m glad that we are able to help someone,” said Estrada. “We feel, thanks to the community, we are in business, even in tough times. Now, it’s time for us to give back to the community.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Armino. “Here’s Kevin, who has come so far in his life, who could say, ‘Look what I’ve done’ instead of ‘Look what I can do.’”

Continuing, Armino said, “The Chamber of Commerce is like the Chamber of Goodness. It was bitterly cold and windy and they (Kevin’s team) were working like dogs and smiling. When you do something good, it makes you feel great.”

To learn more about the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://unionchamber.com/.

Photos Courtesy of James Masterson and Kevin Estrada







