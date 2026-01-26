CRANFORD, NJ — “On behalf of the Township Committee, I welcome and thank you for joining us today as we begin a new year of serving our community,” said Kathleen Miller Prunty, who is the mayor of Cranford.

“A few minutes ago, I took the oath for the third time to serve this community. It is never done lightly or without understanding the enormous responsibility of public service.

“It is a privilege to work with my colleagues on this Township Committee, our employees, led by Administrator Lavona Patterson. They are the backbone of our government. And, it would be impossible without the hundreds of residents who serve on various Boards and Committees, as well as countless people who volunteer with civic organizations, clubs, PTAs, Scouts, coaches and work tirelessly to make Cranford even better.

“Every year comes with challenges, tough decisions and sometimes controversies, but also opportunities. If we stop talking and only demonize those with different opinions, we are unlikely to find the best solutions or worse, not recognize the opportunities for improvement and progress.

“I remain committed to making sure that “Everyone is Welcome Here” is more than a slogan. That it is the reality in Cranford no matter where you worship, who you love, your political point of view, whether you grew up here or just moved to town and certainly not based on where you live in Cranford.

“We are 4 square miles of wonderful neighborhoods. I know because I’ve walked every one of them with Terrence Curran. No matter where you live in town, you are a Cranfordite, so please join me in permanently retiring the divisive old southside vs northside debate that pits us against one another.

“Instead, let’s be guided by our collective pride in Cranford and what we have in common. We are the town that never hesitates when someone is in need or struggling. We don’t ask where you live, your political affiliation, your opinion on an issue. We just show up, because that’s what we do in Cranford, proving that, when we work together, we accomplish great things.

“Having different opinions doesn’t mean one side is right and the other wrong; it doesn’t mean one side cares more about Cranford than the other. It just means we have different opinions.

“And, unless we can have constructive, civil, respectful discussion and debate, we may miss a great opportunity for progress.

“I was truly honored to be re-elected and will continue serving every resident, no matter where you live, whether you voted for me or not, because I value public service and public participation.”







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry