UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, has announced its first event of the new year in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. “The Lenape: Native Americans, New Jersey, and American History,” presented by Seton Hall University history professor Sean P. Harvey, will delve into the rich and complex history of the Lenape people who inhabited New Jersey during European colonization. The free and informative event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Liberty Hall Museum in Union, in the wagon shed. Attendees may pre-register at www.ucnj.org/250.

“The 250th anniversary of the American Revolution is a moment we can all celebrate together as a community. It connects us not only to our ancestors who courageously fought these historic battles, but also to the roots of the cities we live in and the places we love to visit,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “By exploring our past through history seminars like our Lenape presentation, we can understand how our ancestors lived and appreciate the values of freedom and unity that are still important today.”

Harvey teaches courses on Colonial America, Revolutionary America, democracy, slavery and Manifest Destiny, as well as Native American history before removal. He also conducts surveys of American history and departmental seminars. He is the author of “Native Tongues: Colonialism and Race from Encounter to the Reservation” and serves on the Editorial Board of “Commonplace: The Journal of Early American Life.” Additionally, he is a member of the Advisory Council at the McNeil Center for Early American Studies and the Revolution NJ Scholarly and Public Programs Working Group, and co-edited Reviews for Journal of the Early Republic from 2014 to 2017.

A countywide event calendar was created earlier this year, allowing municipalities and authorized organizations to submit their commemorative programs for approval and inclusion. Residents can explore upcoming activities and learn more by visiting www.ucnj.org/250.

“We’re excited to continue adding events to this calendar throughout the year, giving our residents and guests plenty of opportunities to celebrate this significant moment in our history together,” said Union County Commissioner Rebecca Williams, chairperson to the Union County 250th Committee. “I encourage any historical organizations and local community groups to submit their 250th anniversary events to our email for review.”

For more details and updates on the celebration, visit //ucnj.org/250 and follow Union County on social media.

This event is supported in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State’s Division of Cultural Affairs.

For more information about this event and other programs highlighting the arts and the history of Union County, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth. You can reach them by telephone at 908-558-2550. NJ Relay users should dial 7-1-1 or send an email to culturalinfo@ucnj.org.







