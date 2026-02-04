SUMMIT, NJ — No one knew it at the time, but the Emmy-winning series “Monk” was created in Summit. While the show is famous for its San Francisco setting, it was crafted at Bank Street Centre, located at 18 Bank St.

In 2002, the early creative workspace for the series began in Suite 3 of the building. Although no episodes were filmed in Summit, the first three episodes of Season 1 were created at Bank Street Centre: “Mr. Monk and the Candidate,” which was the pilot written by series creator Andy Breckman; “Mr. Monk and the Psychic,” written by John Romano, who helped shape the show’s early procedural style; and “Mr. Monk Meets Dale the Whale,” also written by Breckman, introducing one of the series’ most iconic recurring villains.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As the project expanded, the writers moved to Suite 101 – offices currently occupied by Summit Downtown Inc. Before the filming began, the rooms served as the laboratory where Adrian Monk’s distinctive character was meticulously developed.

At the time this was happening, the building owner, Ed McCormick, didn’t tell anyone about it. Now that so much time has gone by, McCormick came forward to mention it. “It’s good for Summit, good for my building and maybe good for ‘Monk’ and the reruns,” he said. “Maybe good for my tenants, who didn’t know that’s where the ‘Monk’ ideas took shape.”

McCormick didn’t take credit for anything other than the fact that his building provided the space. He said, “They were there for three or four months and I just so happened to have space on the first floor. They were with me a year before they needed more space as they grew. I met the crew. I didn’t know who I was meeting. As the landlord, I always meet my tenants. I asked them if I can help them move along. I wasn’t there every day.”

As the owner of the building for the past 54 years, McCormick said, “There’s still opportunity for other people to come in and develop ideas as office tenants.”

The two-story office building continues to function as a professional office hub.

Currently, this is the only building owned by McCormick. The first building he owned was out in Long Island. He also owned garden apartments in Cherry Hill, Plainfield and Summit. He also had office buildings in Pennsylvania and Boca Raton, Florida. He has since consolidated properties and is running two other businesses.

“That’s what gets me up in the morning,” said McCormick. “If you have a purpose, you will always go on.”

Bank Street Centre is the office space for Summit Downtown. “They operate the retail programs, the car shows, the street fairs,” said McCormick. “They do a wonderful job. They now occupy the same space as the ‘Monk’ people. I told them that recently. They were surprised.”

McCormick admitted he has never watched the series. “I wasn’t much for television,” he said. “I rarely watch TV, except for the news.”

His wife and many of his friends, however, told him how much they liked the series.

Visit Bank Street Centre at: https://bankstreetcentre.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Ed McCormick







What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry