CRANFORD, NJ — Cheryl Wright-Smith became interested in sound healing about seven years ago. Her father had passed and the sessions were good for her.

Sound healing is an ancient, non-invasive therapeutic practice using specific tones, vibrations and frequencies from instruments such as Himalayan metal singing bowls, gongs and tuning forks to induce deep relaxation, reduce stress and improve physical and emotional well-being. At Avalon Sound Journey, crystal bells and other light percussion instruments are used too.

Wright-Smith started buying bowls for herself. “I think I have a natural rhythm,” she said. “I’ve always loved music. I play ukulele and hand drums. All of my children are musicians.”

She says that it takes time to know the equipment, getting to know which instruments work well together.

Wright-Smith started taking yoga lessons with Bridget Briant who holds yoga classes in various locations in Union County. Briant’s favorite place to teach outdoors is Hanson Park in Cranford.

The two ladies became close friends and together they founded Avalon Sound Journey back in 2023. “I can’t imagine doing this with anyone else,” said Wright-Smith. “She’s very encouraging and she does the business side. She makes cookies for the events.”

Briant also manages the website and does the promotional side. And while Wright-Smith is providing the sound journey, Briant delivers an extra splash of sound with an additional bowl, fairy bells (chimes) or crystal bells.

“It makes the sound more dimensional over each person,” said Wright-Smith. “It’s really nice.”

The experience of a sound journey is unique to each individual. Wright-Smith said, “People generally feel relaxed. Sometimes they’ll experience colors or visions.”

Briant added, “Sometimes you’ll experience joy. Some people cry. The emotions bubble to the surface. We leave time for them to talk about the experience.”

Following the sessions, a free vegan, gluten-free snack is provided for everyone, along with Yogi tea. “It’s important to bring them back to their bodies with a little food,” said Briant. “Some people go so deep you come out a little groggy – a drugless high.”

In addition to relaxation, a sound journey can be healing. “There’s something to the vibration,” said Briant. “Vibration is key. Life is vibration. If something is off, it can help you get back in sync. For people having trouble getting to meditation, it gets you there easier.”

Avalon Sound Journey hosts events at Hanson Park and at the Cranford Community Center, with portions of proceeds benefiting – and maintaining the beauty of – Hanson Park.

To learn more about Avalon Sound Journey, visit: https://www.avalonsoundjourneyllc.com/ or follow on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090269216143.

To learn more about Hansen Park visit: https://www.hansonparkconservancy.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Avalon Sound Journey











