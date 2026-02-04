CRANFORD, NJ — Cosmic Jerry Band is a tribute to Jerry Garcia’s music. The band performs Grateful Dead tunes, Jerry Garcia solo music and songs covered by Garcia. Evolving from there, the band also does Phish, Velvet Underground, Talking Heads and others. “Mix it up a bit,” said co-founder and drummer/percussionist Dan Donovan.

Donovan, who is now living in Brick, was born in Cranford and grew up in Cranford. Looking back, he recalls summertime. “We were always outside playing tag and baseball,” he said. “You could ride your bike everywhere. We rode bikes all over Cranford.”

His father was heavily involved in drum and bugle corps, playing in Cranford Patriots, three-time Garden State Circuit Champions. “He was a huge lover of that and passed that on to us,” said Donovan, who has two brothers – both drummers.

Donovan has played drums since he was a little child. There was a drum set in the basement. In high school, he played in the Cranford High School Jazz Band, the CHS Dixieland Band and was section leader of the CHS Marching Band’s award-winning drumline.

After graduating, Donovan began working with the CHS Marching Band, where he taught percussion, marching, visuals and assisted in the show design and arranging. During his 17 years instructing at CHS, they won High Drums at multiple USSBA/USBands competitions and consistently placed at the USBands NJ State Championships.

In 2013, Donovan moved on to work with The Haddon Heights High School Marching Band, which helped them to achieve winning the Tournament of Bands South Jersey Championship, The USBands NJ State Championship and The USBands National Championship.

Donovan also tried his hand doing original music with friends in Cranford, Playing Crossroads in Garwood and Cranstock. When he moved out of town to the shore area, he’d fill in with whoever he could, performing in various bands.

Now his main project – and heart and soul – is Cosmic Jerry Band, which he co-founded in 2016. And it was during the pandemic that Donovan stopped working day jobs and concentrated on music full time. He was encouraged by his wife to take that first step.

“There’s a lot going on besides just playing shows,” he said. “I design and make all the posters. I do a little bit of that on the side for people. There’s so much social media. It’s a full-time job.”

The moment Donovan realized he was living his dream was the first time he performed at Stone Pony or Wonder Bar – two places in Asbury Park where Bruce Springsteen performed. “Born and raised in New Jersey, I’m a Springsteen fan,” said Donovan. “This is where Bruce played; that’s always going to be a big thrill.”

Other venues Donovan performed at include: B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square; Havana in New Hope; Bally’s in Atlantic City; and PNC Bank Arts Center, to name a few.

And he’s shared the stage with countless prominent musicians, including members of the Jerry Garcia Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Hot Tuna, Jefferson Starship, David Crosby Band, Parliament Funkadelic, and KC & The Sunshine Band, to name a few.

While living his dream, Donovan also speaks of challenges in his career. “It’s always a struggle booking shows,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing to do. Staying on top of social media is a challenge. It’s a lot of work breaking down gear, setting up gear, promoting… You do all that work and then a snowstorm happens.”

Yet, he feels lucky every day and is happy to give advice to anyone who would like to follow in his career. He said, “Get as good at your instrument as you possibly can. Know your craft. Make connections with other musicians. Be professional. Be easy to work with. That’s how to go about it.”

When Donovan isn’t performing, he says he’s a homebody who enjoys spending time with his wife and his dog. He also loves going to shows to see other bands – a lot!

To learn more about Cosmic Jerry Band, visit: https://cosmicjerryband.com/.

To learn more about Dan Donovan, visit: www.dandonovan.net.

Photos Courtesy of Monique Demopoulos and Austin Moford

What do you feel about this? 100% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry