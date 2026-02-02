SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs invites residents of all ages to step back in time and celebrate America’s 250th birthday at Summit’s Colonial Boston Tea Party on Friday, Feb. 6, at the Summit Community Center, 100 Morris Ave.

This free, family-friendly event will bring history to life through a hands-on look at this important moment in American history. The event will be in two sessions: a Senior Tea Party, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and a Kids Tea Party from 3:30 to 5 p.m., perfect for after school.

Guests can look forward to hearing a Boston Tea Party story and Readers Theatre created by Summit’s fourth-grade IDEAS students. The event will also feature a tea party luncheon, make-your-own tea bag demo and activity, a popsicle-stick boat-building competition, and other interactive crafts and activities.

“This is a fun and unique way of bringing history to life while celebrating what makes Summit special,” says Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan. “I want to sincerely thank Summit’s IDEAS students, who, over the last two years, have researched the history of Summit and helped to create wonderful activities as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary. Their creativity and hard work have made this event possible, and I hope families and seniors will come out and enjoy it together.”

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online to provide event organizers with an accurate headcount for refreshments and crafts.

The Boston Tea Party is one of several colonial-themed events planned for 2026 as part of the city’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. On Saturday, April 18, Summit will host a Revolutionary Trail Day with activities on the Village Green, lectures at Twin Maples and programs at the Summit Free Public Library.

For more information on other upcoming events related to the 250th celebration, visit cityofsummit.org/250anniversary.





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

