MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents of all ages to enjoy a full day of seasonal fun, learning and outdoor exploration during February Festivities, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Trailside Nature & Science Center in Mountainside.

This family-friendly event features a variety of winter-themed activities designed to engage children and adults alike, from nature walks and hands-on crafts to live art instruction and wildlife education.

“February Festivities is a wonderful opportunity for families to step outside, learn something new, and experience the beauty of Union County’s parks during the winter season,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Events like this reflect our commitment to providing meaningful programs that bring residents together and encourage a lifelong appreciation for nature.”

The day’s activities include:

Great Backyard Bird Count at 10 a.m., where participants will observe and identify birds while contributing to a global citizen-science initiative;

Winter Landscapes with Artist Dario Scholis at 10 a.m., an acrylic painting workshop for adults ages 18 and older;

The Journey of Sap to Syrup at 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., featuring maple sap collection demonstrations and taste testing; and

Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt at 2:45 p.m. – discover if you and your family can find all the items on the winter scavenger hunt list followed by warming up at a campfire with hot cocoa

February Festivities programming is recommended for families with children ages 4 and older. To register, visit ucnj.org/trailside and follow the link to Union County’s secure online registration page. Fees apply for all special programming; both adults and children must register for the programs. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space permits.

Throughout the event, children can enjoy free crafts, giveaways and a prize wheel featuring fun questions about winter and winter wildlife, offering fun for attendees of all ages.

Trailside welcomes visitors free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Mondays and major holidays.

The Trailside Nature & Science Center is located at 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside. For more information, residents can call 908-789-3670. To stay informed about county events, services, and offerings, download the free Explore Union County mobile app.

