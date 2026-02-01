CRANFORD, NJ — We are excited to share the latest progress on the Children’s Room expansion at Cranford Public Library. Thanks to the support of our generous donors and dedicated staff, the new space is shaping up to be a wonderful addition to our community.

Construction has reached an exciting milestone: the brick-laying process on the exterior walls is now underway. The old walls have been torn down, making way for a fresh, vibrant space. The new children’s room will be twice the size of the previous one, providing plenty of room for storytelling, play, and learning activities that will inspire children and families alike.

Work is also progressing on the new staff office. This upgraded space will help our team serve the community more efficiently and comfortably. The first order of furniture for the new area has already been placed – adding to the anticipation of opening this exciting new chapter.

The IT team has thoroughly reviewed the new layout, ensuring there is ample space for new computers and data ports to support modern learning needs. We want to make sure the space is fully equipped to foster digital literacy and creativity among our young visitors.

Lauren Antolino, our head of Youth Services, is actively working with the Cranford Library Foundation to develop a wishlist of items that will make the new children’s room truly special. From educational toys to engaging decor, we’re committed to creating a learning environment that is both fun and inspiring.

A heartfelt thank you to our community’s generous donors whose support has made this expansion possible. Their contributions are helping us create a truly spectacular space for children to explore, learn, and grow.

The exterior walls and roof are now up, and crews are finishing these structures. We look forward to sharing more updates soon as the interior work begins to take shape. Stay tuned for the grand opening – this new children’s room will be a vibrant hub of discovery for years to come.

Article by Kathryn Cannarozzi







