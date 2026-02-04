SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Every seat in the Springfield Free Public Library was filled recently when Briz presented “Voices of Rock.” With simply an acoustic guitar, a harmonica and his astonishing voice, he was able to impersonate Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, James Taylor and many others. In between songs, he also wowed the audience with great stories.

“I grew up in a wonderful time, when music was amazing,” Briz said before opening the show with “Folsom Prison Blues,” by Johnny Cash.

He then went into “That’s All Right Mama,” by Elvis Presley, and shared the story of his first Elvis memory. He was 3 years old, standing inside his parents’ Chevy convertible.

“Back then, we didn’t have seat belts,” he said. “I always tell my sons, ‘We had the best music ever.’”

Briz, currently living in Stanhope, grew up on a 20-acre farm in New Jersey. His aunts and uncles had houses on the compound. He said, “I would learn to mimic artists. They would give me pennies and nickels.”

He briefly sang a few lines of “Hello Dolly,” by Louie Armstrong, a capella, followed by “Ring of Fire” – another Johnny Cash tune.

Then Briz told the story of hearing The Beatles for the first time and being blown away. He performed two Beatles songs: “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” and “I’ve Just Seen a Face,” both from the album “Help!,” and “Isn’t it a Pity,” from George Harrison’s 1970 solo album, “All Things Must Pass.”

Next up, he performed “If Not for You” and “All Along the Watchtower,” by Bob Dylan.

Briz spoke about also being an original songwriter. He said, “From the get-go, I was writing music. I wanted to be James Taylor.” He performed “Fire and Rain” and “Sweet Baby James.”

He told the story of first hearing David Bowie down the Jersey Shore. “Mixed with the smell of French fries and steak sandwiches, it was a magical time.” Briz was playing wheels to win albums and heard a song on the radio that was “just amazing.” He had hoped to hear the song again, but it was hardly played on the radio.

“Then it exploded,” he said. “It was everywhere.”

The song was “Space Oddity,” by Bowie. The audience was thrilled to hear that one.

Next, he said, “Growing up in New Jersey, you gotta do some Bruce.” He then told a story about playing a gig at a café and, in between sets, having a broken string on the guitar. He went outside to change his string and saw Bruce Springsteen and his wife walking down the street with their children. “He comes walking by. He stops in front of the café and said, ‘Hey kid! You playing tonight?’”

Briz told Bruce he was playing inside. He said, “Bruce said, ‘When you go back in there, go be brilliant.’”

He took those words to heart and said the same to his sons. He said to the audience, “We can be compassionate, be kind, be brilliant.”

And he then played “Atlantic City,” by Springsteen.

Briz talked about being in a garage band in the late 1960s and early 1970s – and that he’s still in a garage band. “No matter what age you are, you’re never too old to reach for the stars.”

He ended the performance playing two songs by Neil Young, “Heart of Gold” and “Ohio.”

After the show, Briz stuck around to speak to audience members.

Richie Citrin, of Springfield, referred to Briz as “a man of a thousand voices.”

Helen Diamond, of Cranford, said, “I’ve seen him before. He’s very good.”

Marie Gomez, of Springfield, loved Briz’s interpretations of Neil Young.

Jeff Sagalow, of Springfield, said, “He did a very good job. Good knowledge of music from the 1970s. Very personable at telling stories.”

Briz is also a poet and a multi-media artist. To learn more, visit: brizartandmusic.com.

