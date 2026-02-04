Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball goes after Mountain Division crown

CLARK, NJ — While trying to garner success in the Union County Tournament and then focus on competing in the upcoming Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs is incredibly challenging, there is one title attainable.

The Arthur L. Johnson High School girls basketball team began the week one win away from capturing the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division championship for the first time in nine years.

Arthur L. Johnson was scheduled to host Governor Livingston High School after press time on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with a Mountain Division record of 8-0. A win against the Highlanders would have clinched the Mountain Division crown outright for the host Crusaders.

Arthur L. Johnson defeated Governor Livingston by the score of 53-27 when the teams clashed in Berkeley Heights on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Head coach Joe Marino guided Arthur L. Johnson to its last Mountain Division crown during the 2016-2017 season, his first year at the helm of the Crusaders. Arthur L. Johnson won the division that year at 8-2.

In a battle of 14-0 vs. 14-0 squads on Thursday, Jan. 29, at James Caldwell High School, Arthur L. Johnson was defeated by the host Lady Chiefs, 59-35. Arthur L. Johnson standout senior guard Elizabeth Fitzharris sprained her ankle in the second quarter and did not return.

Arthur L. Johnson showed different looks in its zone with either a 1-2-2 or more traditional 2-3 while looking to put pressure on the Lady Chiefs.

Arthur L. Johnson, which, in the same manner as James Caldwell, returned its entire team this season and has five senior starters, showed its own prowess rebounding the ball, as both Jordanna Tarentino, 13 points and nine rebounds, and Julia Lettini, nine points and eight rebounds, were effective at times inside.

The Crusaders were cool from the perimeter for the most part and saw James Caldwell also score in transition with enough authority to fully complement the three-ball delivered by Tea Fiore. Leading all scorers with 31 points, Fiore sank four three-pointers.

“We were doing OK for a while there in the early going; but, once Lilly went down, we were in further trouble,” Marino said, referring to Fitzharris. “No excuses, because Caldwell is certainly a strong team, is well coached and they play well together.”

James Caldwell led by 10 at the half and then began to pull away further in the third quarter, winning that eight-minute stanza 19-10.

“They’re fast, we gave them too many second- and third-chances, plus Fiore fakes and drives very well in addition to being red hot from the outside,” Marino said.

Arthur L. Johnson was then defeated by Watchung Division foe Union Catholic High School, 62-58, in Scotch Plains on Saturday, Jan. 31, to slip to 14-2 overall. The host Vikings won the fourth quarter, 17-11, after the visiting Crusaders led by two points going into the final eight minutes.

Fitzharris played and scored four points. Scoring in double figures for the Crusaders were Lettini with 15 points, Tarentino with 14 and Alisia Hamm with 10.

The UCT was to be seeded at Arthur L. Johnson during the day on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

“It’s looking like New Providence will be seeded first and Westfield second,” Marino said before the tournament was seeded. “I think we will be seeded anywhere between No. 3 and No. 6.”

Arthur L. Johnson was the last Union County girls basketball team to lose this season. New Providence High School, the defending UCT champion, was 15-0 before losing at 10-3 Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan by the score of 45-40 on Saturday, Jan. 24.

New Providence has won the UCT four times, including three of the last four seasons. The Pioneers first captured the crown in 1990.

Arthur L. Johnson has never won the UCT.

