UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced the Black History Month 2026 Expo, a vibrant community celebration dedicated to honoring cultural achievements and uplifting the rich legacy of the Black community. This free event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the Jefferson Elementary School auditorium, 155 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall.

“We are incredibly excited to host this Expo as it officially kicks off our monthlong Black History Month celebration,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “This year is particularly significant as we join the nation in recognizing the 100th anniversary of Black History Month. It is a time to reflect on a century of formal recognition and to celebrate the enduring contributions that continue to shape our township and our country.”

Event highlights include:

Live music and dynamic performances: Enjoy a lineup of local performers showcasing a variety of musical and cultural acts throughout the afternoon;

Art gallery: A curated space highlighting the exceptional work of local artists and creators;

Black-owned business market: Attendees can shop and support more than 40 local Black-owned business vendors; and

Local flavors: A selection of delicious food trucks and local food vendors will be on-site, offering a range of culinary delights.

Registration for vendors and participants is currently open at uniontownship.com. For additional details, follow @twpunionnj on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

