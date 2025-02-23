Franklin third-graders close Kindness Week with collaborative Valentine’s crafts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Third-grade students in Tiffany Varriello’s class at Franklin Elementary School capped off the school’s annual Kindness Week with a heartwarming Valentine’s Day project. Students spent the week learning about the importance of empathy, compassion and positive relationships, culminating in a collaborative effort to create personalized valentines for each of their classmates.

Working in small groups, the children designed and assembled unique cards, incorporating colorful construction paper, glitter and other craft supplies. More than just a fun activity, the project provided an opportunity for students to put their lessons on kindness into action, writing thoughtful messages expressing their appreciation for one another.

Varriello emphasized the importance of teamwork and sharing, guiding the students as they brainstormed ideas and helped each other bring their creative visions to life. The classroom buzzed with excitement as students exchanged their handcrafted valentines, demonstrating the true spirit of Kindness Week and fostering a strong sense of community within their classroom. This special Valentine’s Day celebration served as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of kindness and the joy of giving.

Article by Ashley Shanley

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley