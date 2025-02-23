Garden State Film Festival to also be in Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival celebrates its 23rd anniversary Thursday, March 27, through Sunday, March 30. New Jersey’s Premier Independent Film Festival showcases a carefully curated juried selection of original works from local and international filmmakers. “In four days, you can enjoy 205 films and film centered events from over 14 countries over four days in 9 venues along with hosting parties, professional panels, celebrities, networking events, special honors and more,” said Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s executive director.

Attendees may choose from feature and short length films, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, pilots, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in New Jersey.

The event runs primarily in Asbury Park, but it also includes a full day of screenings on Saturday, March 29, at The Cranford Theater in Cranford. The festival also offers films with subtitles for the hearing impaired and once again this year the “Cinema for the Ears” series for those with visual impairment.

This year’s line-up includes the work of Livingston resident Jayla Baez that tells the story of a young woman who is bitten by a mysterious insect and experiences unexpected side effects.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘The Black Decay,’ at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park on Saturday, March 29, from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m., said Concar Sheehy. “We hope you come out to cheer on our hometown heroes who have put so much time and talent into these productions.”

“New Jersey’s film friendly environment is resulting in record numbers of productions, thanks in no small part to the efforts of the NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission and Gov. (Phil) Murphy’s competitive financial incentives,” said Concar Sheehy.

This year’s not-to-be-missed panel is “Setting the Stage: New Jersey’s Path from the Birthplace of Film to Global Production Hub,” with special guest speakers on Saturday, March 29.

Founder Diane Raver said, “The action-packed GSFF has something for everyone! Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

The famous red-carpet Friday Night Gala reception includes light fare, industry professionals, red carpet photos and a film screening of the feature drama “Ballad of a Hustler.”

Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, are packed with films and industry related workshops, especially in Cranford. You can also hear the winners of the festival’s Movie Music Competition played before the live screenings and on the website.

This year’s winning Feature Length Screenplay Competition is “Fragments of Solace,” written by New Jersey native Fatou Faye. It will be a live table read by professional actors on Sunday, March 30.

The weekend culminates with the Garden State Film Festival Awards Dinner on Sunday evening, March 30. The GSFF honorary chairperson is Cinelease Studios executive Gannon Murphy. The Educator of the Year recipient is Aaron Fichtner of New Jersey Council of Community Colleges. Joining them are Legends Beyond the Lens Award recipient William “Dusty” Klatt President of IATSE Local 52, Lifetime Achievement recipient for Acting Robert Davi and the Broader Vision Award to Rutgers University Immersive Learning through Science Storytelling Lab.

The Garden State Film Festival offers a variety of ticket packages, from single screenings to the comprehensive $105 Parkway Pass which includes the Meet the Film Makers event, Gala Reception, unlimited screenings of all films. Other ticketed events include the Friday Gala Cocktail Party and Screening and Sunday Awards Dinner. Ticket details and prices can be found at gsff.org.