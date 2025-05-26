Display your pride with a 250 RevolutionNJ magnet

CRANFORD, NJ — These special magnets were created to fundraise for local events celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Local artist and designer Tammanie Crawford custom designed the logo and artwork for the magnet. Show your pride in Cranford and America by purchasing a magnet and displaying it on your vehicle. To purchase a magnet, contact committee co-chairperson Loretta Smith at [email protected].

The 250 RevolutionNJ Committee is composed of Cranford volunteers who are working together to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States of America with events local to Cranford. The committee is still seeking more volunteers – reach out to Loretta if you’re interested.

In 2026, New Jersey, in the same manner as much of the United States, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America through events, programs and ceremonies. RevolutionNJ is New Jersey’s official organization charged with planning and promoting our state’s commemoration.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Jersey to highlight its unique revolutionary significance, the diverse stories of the people who lived at that time and the lasting impact of our nation’s complex history.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz