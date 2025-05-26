Union County to have annual Portuguese Flag-Raising Ceremony

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced its annual Portuguese Flag-Raising Ceremony is on Tuesday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m., in front of the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth. This annual celebration recognizes the rich history, heritage and ongoing contributions of the Portuguese-American community in Union County and beyond.

“Our Portuguese-American community has played a vital role in shaping Union County’s cultural identity, economic growth and civic strength,” said Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “From small businesses and places of worship to community organizations and public service, the impact of Portuguese heritage is deeply rooted in our county’s story. We are proud to raise this flag in recognition of that legacy.”

This year’s program will kick off with welcome remarks by Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes Leon, and then led by Commissioner Sergio Granados, who will serve as master of ceremonies for the event. Joining him for the ceremony will be local officials, community leaders, and representatives from several Portuguese-American organizations.

“As a proud Portuguese-American, it has been one of the greatest honors of my time as Commissioner to elevate and celebrate the stories of our community,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados. “This event isn’t just symbolic – it’s personal. It’s about honoring the sacrifices of our parents and grandparents, and empowering the next generation to lead with pride in who they are and where they come from. As I prepare to complete my final year on the board, I remain committed to ensuring our cultural identity is recognized and respected, not just today, but every day.”

The evening will include the singing of the national anthems of both the United States and Portugal by Margarete DeJesus of Our Lady of Fatima Church and remarks from Granados and invited guests, including Katherine Soares, chairperson of the Portuguese American Leadership Council of the United States, and Maria Carvalho, president of the Portuguese Instructive Social Club.

“As a proud native of Elizabeth and chairwoman of the PALCUS Board of Directors, it is a deep honor to once again join in this annual celebration of our heritage through the Portuguese flag raising in Union County. This tradition is a powerful reminder of the rich contributions Portuguese-Americans have made to our communities, especially here, where our culture, values, and history are woven into the very fabric of multiple municipalities within our county. Today, we not only raise a flag – we uplift a legacy of hard work, resilience and unity.”

The flag-raising is one of several events celebrating Portuguese heritage throughout Union County, including:

• Arraial – at the Portuguese Instructive Social Club, 600 Grove St., Elizabeth, on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1;

• Elizabeth Portugal Day Parade, starting from Union Square and ending at P.I.S.C., on Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m.;

• PACA of Union Flag Raising at Union Town Hall on Tuesday, June 10; and

• PACA “Dia de Portugal” Celebration at 1034 Jeanette Ave., Union, on Sunday, June 15.

All members of the public are invited to attend the county’s Portuguese Flag-Raising Ceremony and join in honoring the vibrant Portuguese culture that continues to thrive in Union County.

For more information about Union County events and programs, visit www.ucnj.org.