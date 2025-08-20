This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Students in Jackie Kozlowski’s and Frank Caragher’s third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classes had an unforgettable experience this school year as they participated in Discover Dairy’s “Adopt a Cow” program. Through this unique educational initiative, students dove into the world of dairy farming, learning firsthand about farm life, animal care and where their milk really comes from.

The Adopt a Cow program, created by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation as part of Discover Dairy’s agricultural literacy efforts, connects classrooms with real working dairy farms across the United States. Each participating class is matched with a calf and receives monthly photos, updates, and videos that showcase the calf’s growth and everyday life on the farm.

This year, students were thrilled to be paired with Milkyway, a calf from Kurtland Farms in Elverson, PA. From the very beginning, Milkyway captured their hearts. Students tracked her development, wrote thoughtful letters to Farmer Paige, and even campaigned for her in the “America’s Favorite Calf” contest by writing persuasive speeches to encourage votes from the entire school.

“It was incredible to see how engaged the students were,” said Kozlowski. “They were learning science, agriculture and writing in a meaningful and memorable way.”

Through the months, students followed Milkyway’s journey – from her early days on a bottle to joining the herd. Along the way, they explored topics like dairy nutrition, milking, calf care and the vital role farmers play in their communities. For many, it was their first real connection to agriculture and life beyond the classroom.

The experience culminated in a virtual farm tour, where students had the chance to meet Farmer Paige live and ask questions about Milkyway and the other cows at Kurtland Farms. The interactive celebration brought the year-long learning experience full circle.

As more schools prepare to join next fall, the Adopt a Cow program continues to grow – inspiring a new generation of curious, compassionate and cow-loving students.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

