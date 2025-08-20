ELIZABETH, NJ — After four decades of unwavering dedication to the city of Elizabeth, Catherine J. Hart, deputy executive director of the Housing Authority of Elizabeth, is announcing her retirement, marking the end of a career defined by service, innovation and deep community impact. Her last day was Monday, June 30.

The urban housing authority has consistently worked to meet the community’s housing needs by providing a comprehensive range of social, economic, educational and redevelopment services. Cathy, as she is affectionately known, has been a steadfast champion of that mission throughout her long and dedicated tenure at the Housing Authority of Elizabeth.

After 40 years with the Housing Authority, I leave not just with memories, but with the faces and stories of the people we’ve helped etched in my heart,” said Hart. “This work was more than a job – it was my purpose, my passion and my privilege.”

Hart began her journey with the Housing Authority of Elizabeth as a tenant interviewer in 1986 and rose through the ranks – serving as senior account clerk in 1989, employee benefits coordinator in 1994 and director of staff operations in 1996 – before becoming deputy executive director in 2006. In the past 40 years, she has not only witnessed the evolution of public housing in Elizabeth but also played a central role in reshaping it.

Hart co-facilitated a landmark HOPE VI project using a $28.9 million HUD-funded initiative that transformed two aging public housing complexes into modern, mixed-income townhouse communities, relocating more than 650 families and restoring hope to generations. Hart introduced the “Hub and Spoke” model, centralizing case management while connecting residents to partners in employment, education and health.

Hart championed programs that lifted underprivileged residents economically and professionally through her work on:

A Jobs Plus Grant: She secured a $2.3 million HUD grant in 2019 to launch a workforce development program at Mravlag Manor, persevering through the pandemic to deliver a lasting career impact.

A Culinary Training Program: Hart established a culinary certification initiative with acclaimed cuisiniér, chef Ameer Natson, to train residents in ServSafe techniques and teach them how to pivot during Hurricane Ida to feed more than 1,000 daily Meals on Wheels to clients across Union County.

• YouthBuild Program: Hart led efforts to earn a $1.5M U.S. Department of Labor grant to train youth in construction and healthcare, while supporting high school equivalency and leadership development.

COVID-19 Leadership: Hart served as a critical partner in pandemic response – distributing thousands of meals and vaccines, addressing digital inequities with tablet and internet access for children and seniors, and ensuring continuity of care and housing stability during the crisis. Due to her efforts, the Elizabeth Housing Authority was one of the first housing authorities in the State of New Jersey to offer these services. Environmental initiatives such as HACE HEAT, developed in partnership with Groundwork Elizabeth, educated teens on climate and air quality, resulting in impactful projects funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Science Foundation.

She partnered with Bridgeway Rehabilitation Services to secure housing for homeless and disabled individuals through various voucher programs.

Hart helped launch the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion initiative, offering an alternative to incarceration for individuals in need of mental health or substance use resources.

She also established community gardens in partnership with Groundwork Elizabeth and Rutgers State University to build its first microforest as well as to monitor the air quality for its residents in-and-outside their homes.

“Cathy’s leadership was visionary and deeply connected to the needs of our residents. She transformed programs into lasting opportunities and helped build stronger, more connected communities. Cathy didn’t just serve the people of Elizabeth – she uplifted them. Her legacy will live on in every life she touched. She will be truly missed,” said William Jones, executive director of HACE. What began as a job in housing has grown into a lifelong career rooted in service, transformation and a deep commitment to community development. Her absence will be deeply felt across HACE and the community she helped shape for more than 40 years.

