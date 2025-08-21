KENILWORTH, NJ — The Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, will be offering the following Children’s Department programs and events for August.

Weekly Programs

Bingo For Children: Monday, Aug. 25, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bingo games for children ages 3 and older.

PJ Story Time: Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Children are welcome to attend this story time program dressed in their pajamas and bring along a favorite stuffed animal.

For ages 3 and older.

Kenilworth Public Library Adult Programs

Yarnies: Thursdays, Aug. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. You don’t need any crafting experience to enjoy these creative explorations. Feel free to bring a project on which to work. Watch demonstrations of knitting, crocheting and weaving.

Spin-A-Yarn: Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your spinning wheel or drop spindle and create beautiful yarns! If you don’t have a wheel, you are still welcome to join us to learn about spinning.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

