SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library will offer a variety of events and classes for the month of August.

Chair Yoga: Friday, Aug. 22, at 12:30 p.m. Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by popular yoga instructor Tamara Tsoutsouris in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely may do so via Zoom at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT0 9

This program is made possible by an extremely generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Author Talks Online: How to Thrive in a World of Constant Chaos with Organizational Psychologist Dr. Tasha Eurich: Thursday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. Are you working too much but feel like it’s never enough? Have you turned the act of pretending you’re “fine” into an art form? Learn how to master the daily grind and become shatterproof in a tumultuous world as we chat virtually with Dr. Tasha Eurich about her new book, “Shatterproof: How to Thrive in a World of Constant Chaos (And why resilience alone isn’t enough” via digital live-stream in partnership with the Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at: https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/86725

Lunchtime Film: “Juror No. 2”: Tuesday, Sept. 2, at noon. Nicholas Hoult plays a juror on a high-profile murder case who realizes he may have caused the victim’s death unintentionally. Co-starring Toni Collette and Kiefer Sutherland. Directed by Clint Eastwood; 114 minutes. Rated PG-13. Stop by or call at 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Author Talks Online: On Writing Darkly Charming Villainous Love with Hannah Nicole Maehrer: Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. Evie Sage didn’t mean to become the right-hand woman to the kingdom’s most terrifying villain. One minute, she was applying for an entry-level position that promised “light paperwork and occasional beheadings,” and the next, she was knee-deep in magical mayhem and an entirely inappropriate crush on her boss. Embrace your dark side (and your best evil laugh) and join us in conversation with Hannah Nicole Maehrer, creator of the New York Times bestselling “Assistant to the Villain” series, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., via digital live-stream in partnership with the Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at: https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/88441.

Really Good Book Discussion: “Sea of Tranquility”: Thursday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. Springfield Free Public Library’s (Really Good!) Book Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m., to discuss Emily St. John Mandel’s sci-fi novel “Sea of Tranquility.” Detective Gaspery-Jacques Roberts explores a spacetime anomaly bridging Canada in 1912 and a moon colony 500 years later, altering the course of humanity across centuries. September’s discussion will take place in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. New members are welcome. To reserve your copy of the book, call 973-376-4930, ext. 228, or send an email to questions@sfplnj.org.

Chair Yoga: Friday, Sept. 5, at 12:30 p.m.

Mobility Club Training With Jon Leslie: Monday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. This month, join Jon Leslie for A Club in Motion! Restore your body to its natural state with the aid of a Mobility Club, addressing shoulder, elbow and wrist issues while building grip strength and flexibility.

Classes are suitable for everyone and all fitness levels. They are conducted at a gentle pace, focusing on proper form and breaking movements down step by step. Leslie currently lives in Montclair. He has practiced martial arts for almost 20 years and has a black belt in Iwama Ryu Aikido. To learn more, visit his website at http://www.aclubinmotion.com/. Registration is required on Eventbrite. As many as 15 participants may attend each session.

Author Talks Online: Argue Less and Talk More with Communication Expert Jefferson Fisher: Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. The Next Conversation gives you immediately actionable strategies that will forever change how you communicate. Whether it’s handling a heated conversation, dealing with a difficult personality or standing your ground with confidence, these down-to-earth teachings have helped countless people navigate life’s toughest situations. Meet Jefferson Fisher, trial lawyer and one of the leading voices on real-world communication, via digital live-stream in partnership with the Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at: https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/88999.

