RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway has welcomed Darlene Eastman as the new Second Ward Councilwoman and extends its heartfelt gratitude to outgoing Councilwoman Karla Timmons, who is stepping down after purchasing a new home in Rahway.

Eastman, a lifelong Rahway resident, has raised her family here and has been an active participant in community programs and events. Eastman brings her decades of community involvement and unwavering dedication to public service into this new leadership role. Her appointment was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the City Council during a special meeting on Tuesday, June 24.

Her deep roots and commitment to the city make her a valuable addition to the council.

For more than four decades, Eastman has built a reputation for reliability, empathy and dedication. As a long-serving customer service representative for Allary Corp for her entire career, her ability to listen and resolve issues with care and efficiency has touched countless lives. Beyond her professional career, she has played a vital role in the fabric of Rahway through her tireless volunteerism. From supporting Rahway’s youth as a PTA member, team mom and Pop Warner coordinator to uplifting our seniors through local events, Eastman brings a legacy of grassroots service and a deep understanding of what it means to uplift a community. Her commitment to collaboration, responsiveness and unity positions her to serve the Second Ward with heart and purpose.

The city also extends its congratulations and thanks to Timmons for purchasing her new home in Rahway – one that just happens to sit outside the Second Ward. Having served on the City Council for two years, Tommons’ dedication and passion have left a lasting impression.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We’re thrilled to welcome Councilwoman Eastman to the team. Her dedication to Rahway and its residents is evident and I look forward to the positive impact she’ll have on our community. As for Councilwoman Timmons, though her seat is changing, her ZIP code – and her deep connection to the Rahway community – remain the same, and I know she will continue to be a force for good in our city.”

City Council President Joe Gibilisco said, “We thank Karla for her unwavering commitment and welcome Darlene with open arms. We’re excited about the fresh perspectives and continued dedication Darlene brings to the council.”

As Rahway continues to grow and thrive, the City Council remains committed to inclusive, community-driven leadership that reflects the values of our residents.

Photos Courtesy of Tiffany Gonzalez

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

