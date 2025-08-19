This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — LandzMusic School, based in Roselle Park, is making a positive impact on this generation and beyond.

A little about the owner Juan Esteban Landinez. As a young man leaving Columbia, Landinez began working in the United States as a music teacher in 2019. Soon after, the pandemic hit and brought many challenges including financial hardship. Landinez had financial responsibility to his family which forced him to make quick decisions to be able to survive this difficult time.

After some time, Landinez began to teach private music lessons out of the basement apartment which he lived in. Quickly outgrowing this situation, LandzMusic moved to a church which provided the right atmosphere for more growth. Landinez hired four teachers and went to full capacity of 60 students quickly. This challenged Landinez to seek an official home for the music school, and he discovered a spot in Roselle Park. He knew it was perfect in how the rooms were set up and said, “It was like my vision and reality met!”

“LandMusic’s vision is to make people’s natural gifts shine and impact generations!” said Landinez. The various platforms of school, church, recitals and community events highlight the students and continue to grow in every way. The highest quality of teaching music is their passion.

Landinez said, “Expose the gift within and experience life!”

At just 24 years old, Landinez loves to connect with families and to see the beautiful reactions of proud parents and grandparents seeing their family members sing, play instruments and perform in so many venues. Students of all ages, starting as young as 5 years old, attend the music school and many instruments are being taught there.

This is a special time to see LandzMusic and its students.

Roselle Park Councilwoman Rosanna Antonuccio began an annual event, called Summer Nights Open Mic, in 2023 and it features local artists, musicians, singers and even some comedians every Wednesday in July at the Michael. Mauri Gazebo, from 7 to 9 p.m. Councilwoman Lyons said, “This is the true vision of this Open Mic. I wanted to connect with the community and showcase the many forms of the arts via music, singing and all ways to have a time to celebrate people. LandzMusic has been an amazing highlight each year and a huge help to the event. We have seen great talent and watched kids that were 9- and 10-years old grow into singers that are the highlights of our town wide events like 4 of July celebrations and all the events in the town. I thank Mayor Joe Signorello III and other council members that support this vision and make it possible to make this community amazing!”

Landinez said, “We are here to serve our community. Count on us and let us help with recitals, school events, town events and much more.”

Photos Courtesy of Councilwoman Rosanna Antonuccio Lyons

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry