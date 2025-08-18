This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Alluem Yoga’s yearly summer event, “Rocks the Streets,” had a last-minute locational change.

Each summer, the Cranford yoga studio gives back to the community offering free classes at their “Rocks the Streets” event. Usually taking place at Post Office Plaza, gears had to be switched this year due to a water main break on North Avenue West.

“Rocks the Streets” happened at Theodore Roosevelt Park, with nearly 300 people in attendance. Rock music by Aerosmith and Twisted Sister was blaring from speakers, as yoga enthusiasts of all ages – from children to seniors – warmed up on their mats.

Local businesses, such as Morning Roast, Fresh Press Juice and Savor Snacks, were sampling their products. Savor Snacks featured Dark Chocolate Dubai bars, cinnamon almonds and dried fruit.

“It’s an event we’ve done for years,” said manager Rebecca Wall. “It’s one of our favorites we do every summer. It’s a way to give back to our community. Anyone who does yoga can see the direct impact on their mental health. Our community is really focused on bringing yoga off the mat and taking more time for presence and connection with other people and yourself. That’s one of the reasons yoga is so beneficial.”

Alluem Yoga, owned by Gina Pachkowski, has been open for 16 years. This yearly event is very meaningful to Pachkowski. She said, “It’s a time to get together to be in the community – in love. There’s so much happening in the world.” She got choked up as she spoke. And that’s exactly what the yoga community loves about Pachkowski – her heart and spirit. She’s created a special dynamic, a safe place that’s welcoming for everyone.

Tara Goldin, of Westfield, is a teacher at Alluem. She’s been a teacher for 15 years and offers pre-natal yoga and vinyasa flow. She said, “Community yoga is such an individual practice. The mat is the place to quiet down. It creates this great energy. It’s such a welcoming space at Alluem.”

Hetty Cheng took lessons at Alluem before she moved to California. When she returns to New Jersey, she also returns to Alluem. Cheng began practicing right before the pandemic. “It grounds me,” she said.

Lady Diaz, of Rahway, was there with a bunch of friends who take classes at Alluem with her. “We love each other,” she said. “We found each other. I call yoga my temple. I found myself. It’s a place where we love each other. I never see anybody turn their shoulder. We hug each other. It’s a sweet, beautiful place. Gina and all the teachers make it special.”

Don Linden, of Cranford, said, “It (yoga) gets me out of my head for an hour or so, once or twice a week. It’s so friendly and accommodating.”

His wife, Joanne, said, “I love the studio. I love all my teachers. I do the same class every week. I feel I’ve gotten a lot out of yoga. How I react to things. How I stay present.”

Michele Santo, co-owner of Savor Snacks, said, “It’s a nice event. Just to be outside, take a deep breath.”

Visit Alluem Yoga at: https://www.alluemyoga.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

