Union Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to Union High School graduates
UNION, NJ — Donors to the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund gathered recently to meet the two Union High School graduates who received scholarships for 2025.
Named the “Union Township Chamber of Commerce Businesses Scholarship,” the award was created to allow Chamber member businesses to collectively contribute to the fund and thereby allow for bigger awards. This year, two scholarships of $2,700 each were presented to Tracy Tran and Shamir Medalla.
The scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Anthony Giordano, a longtime chamber member who served on its Board of Directors for more than a decade. Affectionately known as “Uncle Tony” by his friends and colleagues, he was a major force in the chamber in the 1980s and 1990s and chaired the organization’s Golf Outing for many years.
“Year after year, I continue to be amazed at the number of chamber businesses who contributed to this year’s fund, which promotes our future business leaders,” said James Masterson, Chamber CEO. “Our chamber is an important and active part of the community – and this is one way in which we demonstrate our commitment to the township of Union. I encourage our community to show their gratitude by patronizing these businesses.”
Chamber members who donated this year are:
Chairman’s Circle
Sheptock and Grieves Law Firm
President’s Circle
Anytime Fitness
Blessed Family Care and Mental Wellness
Cold Stone Creamery
Laura and Paul McGrath
Progressive Edge Physical Therapy
Founder’s Circle
BCB Bank
Beacon Wealth
Blue Foundry Bank
The Juice House
Kessler Rehabilitation Services
Mathnasium
Scholar’s Circle
Arts World
Bubbles and Baskets Laundromat, Kenilworth
Shake A Paw Center for Rescue and Adoption
Trielle Orthodontics
Student’s Circle
Atlantic Federal Credit Union
Friends of Union Library
Healing Equilibrium Massage
Jag Physical Therapy
Mowad Funeral And Cremation Services
Friend Circle
4 Simply Unique and Gifts
Gorete Ferreira
JKS Web Design
Lavish Staff
The Theater Project
Union Township Historical Society
Information concerning the scholarship and how to contribute to the fund may be had by calling the chamber at 908-688-2777 or emailing Masterson at executivedrector@unionchamber.com.
Photo Courtesy of James Masterson