UNION, NJ — Donors to the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund gathered recently to meet the two Union High School graduates who received scholarships for 2025.

Named the “Union Township Chamber of Commerce Businesses Scholarship,” the award was created to allow Chamber member businesses to collectively contribute to the fund and thereby allow for bigger awards. This year, two scholarships of $2,700 each were presented to Tracy Tran and Shamir Medalla.

The scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Anthony Giordano, a longtime chamber member who served on its Board of Directors for more than a decade. Affectionately known as “Uncle Tony” by his friends and colleagues, he was a major force in the chamber in the 1980s and 1990s and chaired the organization’s Golf Outing for many years.

“Year after year, I continue to be amazed at the number of chamber businesses who contributed to this year’s fund, which promotes our future business leaders,” said James Masterson, Chamber CEO. “Our chamber is an important and active part of the community – and this is one way in which we demonstrate our commitment to the township of Union. I encourage our community to show their gratitude by patronizing these businesses.”

Chamber members who donated this year are:

Chairman’s Circle

Sheptock and Grieves Law Firm

President’s Circle

Anytime Fitness

Blessed Family Care and Mental Wellness

Cold Stone Creamery

Laura and Paul McGrath

Progressive Edge Physical Therapy

Founder’s Circle

BCB Bank

Beacon Wealth

Blue Foundry Bank

The Juice House

Kessler Rehabilitation Services

Mathnasium

Scholar’s Circle

Arts World

Bubbles and Baskets Laundromat, Kenilworth

Shake A Paw Center for Rescue and Adoption

Trielle Orthodontics

Student’s Circle

Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Friends of Union Library

Healing Equilibrium Massage

Jag Physical Therapy

Mowad Funeral And Cremation Services

Friend Circle

4 Simply Unique and Gifts

Gorete Ferreira

JKS Web Design

Lavish Staff

The Theater Project

Union Township Historical Society

Information concerning the scholarship and how to contribute to the fund may be had by calling the chamber at 908-688-2777 or emailing Masterson at executivedrector@unionchamber.com.

Photo Courtesy of James Masterson

