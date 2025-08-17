This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Union residents and their children beat the summer heat as officers served free fresh ice cream. The event recently took place at BCB Bank. In addition to ice cream, children were given free Slinky toys, bubbles and jump ropes.

Flavors served were traditional vanilla and chocolate, and cookies and cream. There was also cherry Italian ice and mango.

BCB Bank paired together with the Union Police Department for the fun-filled event.

“The police department does a fantastic job,” said Mayor James Bowser Jr. “This is just one example of the events they host. Kudos to the police department for coming up with great ideas.”

“This is the fourth year,” said Union Police Captain Barry Cohen. “Marie Maguire (regional manager, BCB bank) reached out to us to help with the event. We jumped on board. We’re in. Marie and Sgt. (Michael) Loguidice got on board with everything.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Union Police Department to give a sweet treat to the community on the hottest day,” said Maguire, who has worked in Union for more than 15 years.

“It’s a very good turn out,” said Loguidice.

Officer Antoine Colbert, who was serving ice cream, agreed that the turnout was great. He said, “It’s good to see the community coming together.”

Officer Michael Beaty and Officer Daniel Miller were also serving. Miller, who grew up in the town of Union, said he enjoyed just being with the community and the kids.

Melissa Carr, of Irvington, was at the library with her daughter, Journey, 10, and just happened to stumble across the Ice Cream Social. “It’s a good event,” she said. “Journey loves ice cream.”

Jessica Nunez, assistant branch manager of BCB Bank, was there with her children, Jazmin, 6, and Natalia, 8 months. She said, “The event is very good. I’m definitely here to support our team and police.”

Shirley DiRoma, of Union, said, “It’s awesome. It’s amazing.”

Gary Singh, of Union, was there with his children, Samreet, 4, and Sartaaj, 1. He said, “The community coming together, meeting the police department, means a lot.”

Maureen Striffolino, a customer service representative at BCB Bank, said she enjoyed seeing the people. She said, “They are happiest when they see ice cream.”

New Jersey state Sen. Joseph Cryan, Committeewoman Sandra Terrell and Union Deputy Mayor Joe Florio were also in attendance.

To learn more about BCB Bank, Union, visit: https://www.bcb.bank/about-bcb/union.

To learn more about the Union Township Police Department, visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/160/Police-Department.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

