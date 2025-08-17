CRANFORD, NJ — The township of Cranford will have its annual 9/11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the Cranford 9/11 Memorial Park, located at the corner of North Union and Springfield avenues.

The solemn event, organized by the Cranford 9/11 Committee in partnership with the Cranford Clergy Council, will bring together local officials, first responders, veterans and residents to honor the memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 – including six Cranford residents who perished in the attacks.

Participating groups will include the Cranford Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cranford Police Department, Cranford Fire Department, Cranford First Aid Squad, Cranford Township officials and members of the Cranford Clergy. The ceremony will feature musical selections by the Cranford High School Madrigal Choir and the Union County Police and Fire Pipe and Drum Corp, adding a reflective and powerful musical tribute.

A candle-lighting ceremony will honor the lives of Cranford residents Dean P. Eberling, Christopher M. Grady, Robert H. Lynch Jr., Gregory Milanowycz, Thomas M. Regan and Leonard J. Snyder Jr., whose names are permanently etched into the fabric of the Cranford community and memorial site.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be indoors at the First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, located directly across the street from the park.

Cranford residents are encouraged to attend the service to reflect, remember and stand together in unity and resilience.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor Author's posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry