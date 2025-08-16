This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Ruben Castillo shares the memory of Elvis Presley in a unique way.

In addition to performing songs made famous by the king of rock’n’roll, Castillo tells the Presley story when he brings his program “Elvistory” to libraries and educational institutions.

The series is broken up into parts from the 1950s until Elvis Presley’s death in 1977. The recent program at Kenilworth Public Library covered Presley’s years from 1973 to 1977. Castillo referred to this time as “the height and decline of Elvis Presley.” He paused and added, “We talk about facts. We don’t give opinions.”

Castillo is an Elvis tribute artist who has performed world-wide. He’s also a George Michael impersonator.

The 1973 to 1977 portion of “Elvistory” began with what was happening in the world in 1973 – Watergate, the passing of Roe vs. Wade, the gas shortage. In pop culture, movie goers were flocking theaters to see “American Graffiti” and “The Exorcist.” Children tuned in to “School House Rock” on their television sets. And in Elvis’s world, he had just gotten divorced from Priscilla.

Castillo continues this format, with the assistance of his wife, Patricia, who runs the sound, presenting history with Elvis songs in between. In traditional Elvis fashion, he gives out scarves to female audience members. He also has Elvis pop quizzes and gives winners small prizes such as Elvis book markers.

Library patron Maureen Kubeck said she was highly impressed with Castillo.

“He’s very informational,” she said. “It’s my third time seeing him.”

Cheryl Archambault, of Union, agreed that Castillo has a “fantastic voice.”

“He dresses just like Elvis,” she said. “He tells a great story. It’s good to see pictures in conjunction with what was happening.”

Archambault never saw Elvis Presley perform, but she’s seen 20 Elvis tribute artists. What she loved about Elvis was his “velvety voice.”

“The charm, the attention to the audience,” she added.

Isabella Tramontin said Castillo gave a very good presentation.

“A mix of world history and Elvis history,” she said.

Pete Caternicchio, of Kenilworth, is a big Elvis fan. He said that the best thing about Elvis was “his God-given voice and his charitable donations.”

“The guy was giving away stuff when he was a young child,” Caternicchio said. “A God-fearing man who was raised to be good to his fellow man.”

It was his third time seeing Castillo perform.

“He’s fantastic,” Caternicchio said. “The library’s nice. This is great; the library provides this. In all corners of the world, everyone knows who Elvis is.”

To learn more about Ruben Castillo visit: https://www.elvistory.com/.

Visit The Kenilworth Public Library at: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

