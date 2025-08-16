CRANFORD, NJ — Oil and Energy Service Professionals, a national trade association, is urging homeowners, contractors and heating professionals to seize the opportunity presented by the Federal Energy Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit, Section 25C, which offers as much as $600 for qualifying oil/gas boilers and furnaces and is set to expire on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

With the deadline fast approaching, the association emphasized that now is the time to capitalize on this significant financial incentive to upgrade to high-efficiency heating systems, reduce energy costs and enhance home comfort.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the Section 25C tax credit provides homeowners with a 30% credit on the installation costs of energy-efficient oil boilers and furnaces, capped at $600 per item, for units installed between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2025.

To qualify, oil boilers and furnaces must be rated by the manufacturer for use with fuel blends containing at least 20% biodiesel, renewable diesel and meet or exceed 2021 ENERGY STAR efficiency criteria.

Starting in 2025, qualifying units must include a manufacturer-provided Product Identification Number or QM Code on IRS Form 5695 when filing taxes. This credit is applicable to primary or secondary residences in the United States.

“The impending expiration of the 25C tax credit presents a unique window for heating industry professionals to drive demand for high-efficiency boilers and furnaces,” OESP President Bob O’Brien said.

O’Brien encouraged contractors, HVAC companies and fuel suppliers to leverage this incentive in their marketing strategies by:

promoting renewable liquid fuels: Highlight the eligibility of B20-rated – 20% biodiesel – boilers and furnaces, aligning with the industry’s shift toward sustainable liquid fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel. Emphasize how these systems reduce carbon footprints while meeting stringent efficiency standards;

educating homeowners: Inform homeowners about the $600 tax credit, emphasizing savings on installation costs and long-term energy bill reductions – as much as 25% for high-efficiency systems;

targeting key markets: Collaborate with local utilities for additional rebates, amplifying the financial incentive. Check dsireusa.org for state-specific programs. NORA rebates may be available for oil appliances; and

urgency messaging: Create time-sensitive promotions to encourage homeowners to schedule installations before the Dec. 31 deadline. Highlight that the credit resets annually, allowing multiple upgrades between 2023 and 2025.

To claim their credit, homeowners should:

consult a certified contractor to select a qualifying oil boiler or furnace;

ensure installation is completed by Dec. 31;

retain manufacturer documentation, including the PIN or QM Code, and all receipts;

file IRS Form 5695 with their 2025 federal tax return in 2026, claiming 30% of installation costs up to $600 per unit; and

consult a tax professional for personalized guidance.

