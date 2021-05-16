Union and Summit community improvement projects receive environmental funding

UNION / SUMMIT, NJ — New Jersey American Water announced on Monday, May 3, its grant recipients through the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant Program. This year, the company has awarded a total of $38,241 to four organizations and community groups within its service area that are engaged in sustainability projects to improve water source protection or watershed protection.

“At New Jersey American Water, environmental stewardship is a core value,” said Matthew Csik, director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. “We recognize the impact these innovative projects have on their communities and our environment, and we are proud to support organizations that will continue to lead and inspire generations of environmental stewards for years to come.”

The 2021 Environmental Grant awardees are as follows:

Camden’s Promise Charter School was awarded $8,908.83 for development of a native plants’ greenhouse using hydroponics and soil. These native plants will be planted within two rain gardens, one located around the parking lot at Palmyra Cove Nature Park and the second located at Camden’s Promise Charter School. The garden will provide students a great learning experience focused on rain gardens, the impacts of runoff and the difference and similarities between hydroponics and soil gardens.

Summit’s Environmental Commission was awarded $10,000 for Summit’s Community Center Rain Garden and Reforestation Project. This project will include the installation of a rain garden, as well as a reforestation effort at the Summit Community Center. This initiative will beautify the landscape surrounding the Community Center, while also providing a cost-effective, educational and sustainable way to reduce stormwater runoff from the property and offer increased protection of the Rahway River watershed.

Jefferson School in Union Township, Union County, was awarded $9,332 for its Buffering Stream Gardens project. This project will include the installation of seven hydroponic tower gardens at the school to provide a hands-on learning experience for students. These gardens will help the fifth-grade students at the Jefferson School learn about conservation and sustainability.

Monmouth Museum was awarded $10,000 for the purchase and installation of an aquaponics tank, which combines aquaculture and hydroponics, to grow fish and plants together in a symbiotic ecosystem. The tank will educate museum visitors on creating sustainable environments to prevent harmful runoff and practices that can negatively impact their local watershed.

Established in 2008, the company’s Environmental Grant Program has provided more than $391,000 in funding to 47 innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in communities served by New Jersey American Water.

For more information on the Environmental Grant Program, visit https://www.amwater.com/njaw/News-Community/environmental-grant-program.