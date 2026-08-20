UNION — The township of Union, in partnership with the Union Arts Center and Mike Griot Presents, has officially launched a new community access initiative ahead of the upcoming Union Jazz Festival, from Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23. Designed specifically to support local music programs, school bands, and civic clubs, the newly unveiled “Community Group Pass” provides heavily discounted entry to the festival’s highly anticipated educational masterclasses.

With this new ticket, regional groups can access exclusive indoor masterclasses for just $10 per person (a substantial discount from the standard $35 single-day theater pass). The rate is open to any local group or collective with a minimum of 5 participants, making it an affordable, high-impact opportunity for area students and players to learn directly from world-renowned instrumentalists. Attendees must bring their own instruments.

The group rate applies directly to Saturday’s elite instructional lineup inside the intimate DMK Black Box Theater:

4:30 p.m. – Jazz Saxophone Master Class: Led by powerhouse horn masters Bruce Williams and Don Braden; and

5:30 p.m. – Jazz Guitar Master Class: Led by six string veterans Dave Stryker and Oz Noy.

By offering this rate exclusively to groups, whole band sections, local music clubs or students can experience these clinics together, get their technical questions answered, and sharpen their skills under world-class mentorship.

For the full lineup details and to secure indoor theater passes, visit the official website at unionartscenternj.com and follow @unionartscenternj and @unionjazzfestival on social media.







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