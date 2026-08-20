August 20, 2026

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New sergeant promoted, sworn in before council meeting  UCL-RAH-colvin sworn1-C

New sergeant promoted, sworn in before council meeting 

August 19, 2026 0
Arthur L. Johnson football has First Children’s School visit UCL-CLK-first childrens-C

Arthur L. Johnson football has First Children’s School visit

August 19, 2026 56
Teacher gets head shaved for Kumpf Special Olympics fundraiser UCL-CLK-shave head1-C

Teacher gets head shaved for Kumpf Special Olympics fundraiser

August 12, 2026 81
Fairways at Cranford reaches 93% leased as demand continues for luxury rental community

Fairways at Cranford reaches 93% leased as demand continues for luxury rental community

August 12, 2026 95

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LOCAL SPORTS

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway 1

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

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Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ 2

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How football schedules have changed in Union County 3

How football schedules have changed in Union County

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History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary $CoMmEntÁ 4

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