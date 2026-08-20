RAHWAY — The Rahway Police Department announced the promotion of Sidra Colvin to the rank of sergeant, effective Wednesday, July 1. Colvin was officially sworn in on Tuesday, July 7, by Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. during a ceremony before the Rahway City Council, family, friends and members of the Rahway Police Department.

Colvin, a member of the Rahway Police Department since 2013, has distinguished herself through her exceptional commitment to community policing, youth mentorship and public service. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in developing programs that strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community while serving as a positive role model for Rahway’s youth.

Following her promotion, Colvin has been assigned as the supervisor of the department’s Juvenile Division, where she will continue leading initiatives focused on youth engagement, prevention and community partnerships.

“Sgt. Colvin has been a tremendous asset to our Police Department and our community, and I know she will continue to lead with integrity in her new role,” the mayor said.

Police Director Frank D’Errico and Chief Law Enforcement Officer Shawn Ganley jointly expressed their enthusiasm for Sergeant Colvin’s promotion.

“Sgt. Colvin has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the residents of Rahway,” said D’Errico and Ganley. “She exemplifies the qualities of a true community-oriented police officer and we are confident she will continue to make a positive impact in her new leadership role. We congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to her continued service to the City of Rahway.”

The Rahway Police Department congratulates Colvin and wishes for her continued success as she begins this new chapter in her career.

Photos Courtesy of Lindsay Antczak

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