Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

UNION COUNTY — Just as we are about to embrace another U.S. Open, the fourth and final major of the year, high school girls tennis here in Union County is underway.

The regular season will commence with the first matches next week, including Kent Place of Summit at Governor Livingston High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Summit High School at home against Westfield High School on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

For the Hilltoppers, who fashioned an 8-9 record in 2025, standouts Sophie Bohner, a senior; Isla Torkashvand, a junior; and sophomores Ege Kaya and Leah Khoroshevski return.

Jonathan Dayton High School, which opens at home against Cranford High School on Monday, Aug. 24, is coming off a 13-8 season, which saw the Bulldogs place second in the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division at 8-3 and also reach the Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinals. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, perfect at 11-0 in league play, won the Mountain Division.

Returning standouts for Jonathan Dayton include seniors Yve Lieberman and Jaclyn Wang and juniors Sharlyn Dubey and Natasha Perianayagam.

Cranford High School finished 7-6 in 2025 and Roselle Park High School closed at 10-10.

Westfield High School finished second in the Watchung Division standings at 6-2 and finished 11-5 overall after capturing the North 2, Group 4 sectional state championship.

Kent Place finished 13-2 overall and won the Watchung Division perfect at 9-0.

The Dragons also won the Union County Tournament outright for the seventh year in a row. Kent Place has won the UCT outright or shared for 10 straight seasons now from 2016-2025. Kent Place shared the title with Westfield in 2018 and Summit in 2016.

Kent Place and Westfield have won the most UCT titles with 18 each. Three of Kent Place’s titles are shared, and one of Westfield’s titles is shared.

Last year, Kent Place won all five positions in UCT competition, sweeping first, second and third singles and first and second doubles.

Back for the Dragons are standouts Mira Lalani, a senior; juniors Sophie Bremm, Adeline Brugg, Chelsea Chen, Angelina Ge and Lily Majocha; and sophomores Morgan Glover and Eva Pascarella.

Girls tennis key dates for 2026 season:

Competition commenced: Monday, Aug. 17

State tournament seeding: Thursday, Sept. 24

Union County Tournament at Plainfield: Monday, Sept. 28

Regular season competition closes: Sunday, Nov. 22

Play-in Round for Groups 2, 4, NP-S: Monday, Sept. 28

Play-in Round for Groups 1, 3, NP-N: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Round 1 for Groups 2, 4, NP-S: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Round 1 for Groups 1, 3, NP-N: Thursday, Oct. 1

Round 2 at higher seed: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Round 3 at higher seed: Thursday, Oct. 8

Sectional finals at higher seed: Tuesday, Oct. 13

State finals at Mercer County Park: Thursday, Oct. 15

Singles and doubles tournament:

First and second rounds, singles: Saturday, Oct 3, at Mercer County Park

First round, doubles: Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mercer County Park and Veterans Park

Third and fourth rounds, singles: Sunday, Oct. 4, at Mercer County Park

Second and third rounds, doubles: Sunday, Oct. 14, at Veterans Park

Quarterfinals and semifinals: Saturday, Oct. 10, at Princeton University

Finals: Sunday, Oct. 11, at Princeton University

Mercer County Park is located in West Windsor Township, Veterans Park in Hamilton Township and Princeton University in Princeton.

UCT girls tennis champions:

2025: Kent Place

2024: Kent Place

2023: Kent Place

2022: Kent Place

2021: Kent Place

2020: Kent Place

2019: Kent Place

2018: Kent Place, Westfield – co-champs

2017: Kent Place

2016: Kent Place, Summit – co-champs

2015: Oak Knoll

2014: Oak Knoll

2013: Kent Place

2012: Westfield

2011: Westfield

2010: Westfield

2009: Westfield

2008: Westfield

2007: Westfield

2006: Westfield

2005: Westfield

2004: Kent Place

2003: Kent Place

2002: Kent Place

2001: Westfield

2000: Oak Knoll

1999: Oak Knoll

1998: Westfield

1997: Westfield

1996: Governor Livingston, Scotch Plains–Fanwnood – co-champs

1995: Oak Knoll

1994: Oak Knoll

1993: Oak Knoll

1992: Kent Place, Oak Knoll – co-champs

1991: Kent Place

1990: Kent Place

1989: Kent Place

1988: Oak Knoll

1987: Oak Knoll

1986: Oak Knoll

1985: Oak Knoll

1984: Summit

1983: Summit

1982: Westfield

1981: Cranford

1980: Westfield

1979: Westfield

1978: Westfield

1977: Westfield

1976: Westfield

Championships

Kent Place 18 (3 shared)

Westfield 18 (1 shared)

Oak Knoll 12 (1 shared)

Summit 3 (1 shared)

Cranford 1

Scotch Plains 1 (shared)

Governor Livingston 1 (shared)

About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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