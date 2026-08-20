August 20, 2026

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Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

August 19, 2026 85
How football schedules have changed in Union County

How football schedules have changed in Union County

August 12, 2026 153
History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary $CoMmEntÁ

History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary

August 12, 2026 193
Fourth annual BCC Media Day is hosted at Kean University $CoMmEntÁ

Fourth annual BCC Media Day is hosted at Kean University

August 5, 2026 240

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LOCAL SPORTS

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway 1

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

August 19, 2026 10
Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ 2

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

August 19, 2026 85
How football schedules have changed in Union County 3

How football schedules have changed in Union County

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History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary $CoMmEntÁ 4

History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary

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