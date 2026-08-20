Girls tennis in Union County is now underway
UNION COUNTY — Just as we are about to embrace another U.S. Open, the fourth and final major of the year, high school girls tennis here in Union County is underway.
The regular season will commence with the first matches next week, including Kent Place of Summit at Governor Livingston High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Summit High School at home against Westfield High School on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
For the Hilltoppers, who fashioned an 8-9 record in 2025, standouts Sophie Bohner, a senior; Isla Torkashvand, a junior; and sophomores Ege Kaya and Leah Khoroshevski return.
Jonathan Dayton High School, which opens at home against Cranford High School on Monday, Aug. 24, is coming off a 13-8 season, which saw the Bulldogs place second in the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division at 8-3 and also reach the Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinals. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, perfect at 11-0 in league play, won the Mountain Division.
Returning standouts for Jonathan Dayton include seniors Yve Lieberman and Jaclyn Wang and juniors Sharlyn Dubey and Natasha Perianayagam.
Cranford High School finished 7-6 in 2025 and Roselle Park High School closed at 10-10.
Westfield High School finished second in the Watchung Division standings at 6-2 and finished 11-5 overall after capturing the North 2, Group 4 sectional state championship.
Kent Place finished 13-2 overall and won the Watchung Division perfect at 9-0.
The Dragons also won the Union County Tournament outright for the seventh year in a row. Kent Place has won the UCT outright or shared for 10 straight seasons now from 2016-2025. Kent Place shared the title with Westfield in 2018 and Summit in 2016.
Kent Place and Westfield have won the most UCT titles with 18 each. Three of Kent Place’s titles are shared, and one of Westfield’s titles is shared.
Last year, Kent Place won all five positions in UCT competition, sweeping first, second and third singles and first and second doubles.
Back for the Dragons are standouts Mira Lalani, a senior; juniors Sophie Bremm, Adeline Brugg, Chelsea Chen, Angelina Ge and Lily Majocha; and sophomores Morgan Glover and Eva Pascarella.
Girls tennis key dates for 2026 season:
Competition commenced: Monday, Aug. 17
State tournament seeding: Thursday, Sept. 24
Union County Tournament at Plainfield: Monday, Sept. 28
Regular season competition closes: Sunday, Nov. 22
Play-in Round for Groups 2, 4, NP-S: Monday, Sept. 28
Play-in Round for Groups 1, 3, NP-N: Tuesday, Sept. 29
Round 1 for Groups 2, 4, NP-S: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Round 1 for Groups 1, 3, NP-N: Thursday, Oct. 1
Round 2 at higher seed: Tuesday, Oct. 6
Round 3 at higher seed: Thursday, Oct. 8
Sectional finals at higher seed: Tuesday, Oct. 13
State finals at Mercer County Park: Thursday, Oct. 15
Singles and doubles tournament:
First and second rounds, singles: Saturday, Oct 3, at Mercer County Park
First round, doubles: Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mercer County Park and Veterans Park
Third and fourth rounds, singles: Sunday, Oct. 4, at Mercer County Park
Second and third rounds, doubles: Sunday, Oct. 14, at Veterans Park
Quarterfinals and semifinals: Saturday, Oct. 10, at Princeton University
Finals: Sunday, Oct. 11, at Princeton University
Mercer County Park is located in West Windsor Township, Veterans Park in Hamilton Township and Princeton University in Princeton.
UCT girls tennis champions:
2025: Kent Place
2024: Kent Place
2023: Kent Place
2022: Kent Place
2021: Kent Place
2020: Kent Place
2019: Kent Place
2018: Kent Place, Westfield – co-champs
2017: Kent Place
2016: Kent Place, Summit – co-champs
2015: Oak Knoll
2014: Oak Knoll
2013: Kent Place
2012: Westfield
2011: Westfield
2010: Westfield
2009: Westfield
2008: Westfield
2007: Westfield
2006: Westfield
2005: Westfield
2004: Kent Place
2003: Kent Place
2002: Kent Place
2001: Westfield
2000: Oak Knoll
1999: Oak Knoll
1998: Westfield
1997: Westfield
1996: Governor Livingston, Scotch Plains–Fanwnood – co-champs
1995: Oak Knoll
1994: Oak Knoll
1993: Oak Knoll
1992: Kent Place, Oak Knoll – co-champs
1991: Kent Place
1990: Kent Place
1989: Kent Place
1988: Oak Knoll
1987: Oak Knoll
1986: Oak Knoll
1985: Oak Knoll
1984: Summit
1983: Summit
1982: Westfield
1981: Cranford
1980: Westfield
1979: Westfield
1978: Westfield
1977: Westfield
1976: Westfield
Championships
Kent Place 18 (3 shared)
Westfield 18 (1 shared)
Oak Knoll 12 (1 shared)
Summit 3 (1 shared)
Cranford 1
Scotch Plains 1 (shared)
Governor Livingston 1 (shared)