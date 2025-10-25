UNION COUNTY, NJ — The upcoming election will have plenty of local contests in addition to the gubernatorial race between Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Republican former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Following is who is running for what position in each town covered by the Union County LocalSource.

For governor and lieutenant governor:

Five candidates or pairs of candidates are vying for a four-year term. Mikie Sherrill and Dale G. Caldwell are Democratic Party candidates; Jack Ciattarelli and James Gannon are Republican Party candidates; Vic Kaplan and Bruno Pereira are Libertarian Party candidates; Joanne S. Kuniansky and Craig Honts are Socialist Workers Party candidates; and Lily Benavides is a Green Party candidate.

For the General Assembly, 20th District = Elizabeth, Kenilworth, Roselle and Union:

Three candidates are vying for two General Assembly seats for a term of two years each. Annette Quijano and Ed Rodriguez are Democratic Party candidates and Carmen Bucco is a Republican Party candidate.

For the General Assembly, 21st District = Berkeley Heights, Garwood, Mountainside, New Providence, Springfield, Summit and Westfield:

Four candidates are vying for two General Assembly seats for terms of two years each.

Andrew Macurdy and Vincent Kearney are Democratic Party candidates and Nancy Munoz and Michele Matsikoudis are Republican Party candidates.

For the General Assembly, 22nd District = Clark, Cranford, Fanwood, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Roselle Park, Scotch Plains and Winfield:

Four candidates are vying for two General Assembly seats for terms of two years each. James J. Kennedy and Linda S. Carter are Democratic Party candidates and Lisa Fabrizio and Jermaine Caulder are Republican Party candidates.

For the General Assembly, 28th District = Hillside:

Two candidates are running unopposed for two General Assembly seats for terms of two years each. Chigozie Onyema and Cleopatra G. Tucker are Democratic Party candidates.

For county clerk:

Two candidates are vying for one county clerk seat for a term of five years. Joanne Rajoppi is the incumbent Democratic Party candidate and Peter G. Kane is the Republican Party challenger.

For the Board of County Commissioners:

Six candidates are vying for three Board of County Commissioner seats for terms of three years each. Rebecca L. Williams, Joseph Signorello III and Stanley J. Neron are the Democratic Party candidates and Mark Nieves, Christopher G. Bacey and Kirk Hemphill are the three Republican Party candidates.

For municipal boards:

Clark

Two candidates are vying for the unexpired one-year term of mayor: Democratic Party candidate John M. Greaves and Republican Party candidate Angel Albanese.

Two candidates are vying for the unexpired council member-at-large term: Democratic Party candidate William S. Grzyb Jr. and Republican Party candidate Jessica Hoff.

Cranford

Five candidates are vying for two Township Committee seats for terms of three years each. Kathleen Miller Prunty and Terrence Curran are Democratic Party candidates; Carlos Rodriguez and Richard Buontempo are Republican Party candidates; and William Thilly is an Independent Party candidate.

Hillside

Three candidates are vying for a four-year term as mayor. Dahlia Vertreese is on the Building A Better Hillside ticket; Andrea Hyatt is on the Hillside Forward – Reclaiming Hillside Pride ticket; and Craig Epps is on the Common Sense Candidates Common Sense Solutions ticket.

Eight candidates are vying for four four-year terms each as council members-at-large. Robert Rios, Josianne Payoute and Sonya McBurrows are on the Building A Better Hillside ticket; Marjorie Gargrave and George Cook are on the Hillside Forward – Reclaiming Hillside Pride ticket; and Calvin Lofton, Lisa Bonanno and Armando DaSilva are on the Common Sense Candidates Common Sense Solutions ticket.

Two candidates are vying for one unexpired term of a 2nd Ward council member. Stephanie D. Wilson is on the Building A Better Hillside ticket and Angela Garretson is on the Common Sense Candidates Common Sense Solutions ticket.

Kenilworth

Four candidates are vying for two three-year terms each as council members. Domenico Cuppari and Chaitna Kuchinsky are Democratic Party candidates and William Mauro and Savino Scorese are Republican Party candidates.

Linden

Two candidates are vying for one three-year term as a 2nd Ward council member. Barry E. Javick is a Democratic Party candidate and Ronald Martins is an Independent Party candidate.

One candidate is running unopposed for a three-year term as a 3rd Ward council member. Monique Caldwell is a Democratic Party candidate.

Two candidates are vying for one three-year term as a 5th Ward council member. Kayla Lott is a Democratic Party candidate and Jimmy Diaz is a Republican Party candidate.

One candidate is running unopposed for a three-year term as a 6th Ward council member. Eloy Delgado is a Democratic Party candidate.

One candidate is running unopposed for one three-year term as a 7th Ward council member. Ralph Strano is a Democratic Party candidate.

Mountainside

Two candidates are running unopposed for two three-year terms each as council members. Rene Dierkes and Donna Pacifico are Democratic Party candidates.

Rahway

One candidate is running unopposed for an unexpired term as 2nd Ward council member. Darlene Eastman is a Democratic Party candidate.

Roselle

One candidate is running unopposed for a three-year-term as council member-at large. Cynthia Johnson is a Democratic Party candidate.

One candidate is running unopposed for a three-year term as a 4th Ward council member. Cindy M. Thomas is a Democratic Party candidate.

Roselle Park

Two candidates are vying a three-year term as a 3rd Ward council member. Rosanna Lyons is a Democratic Party candidate and Jocelyn Greb is a Republican Party candidate.

Two candidates are vying for a three-year term as a 4th Ward council member. Diana Valerio Acosta is a Democratic Party candidate and Khanjan Patel is a Republican Party candidate.

Springfield

Four candidates are vying for two three-year terms each as Township Committee members. Richard Huber and Harris Laufer are Democratic Party candidates and Catherine Guarino and David Novak are Republican Party candidates.

Summit

Two candidates are vying for one two-year term as council member-at-large. Daniel Crisafulli is a Democratic Party candidate and Kevin D. Smallwood is a Republican Party candidate.

Two candidates are vying for one three-year term as a 1st Ward council member. Jaclyn Lasaracina is a Democratic Party candidate and Delia Hamlet is a Republican Party candidate.

Two candidates are vying for one three-year term as a 2nd Ward council member. Chantal Landman is a Democratic Party candidate and Thomas Szieber is a Republican Party candidate.

Union

Four candidates are vying for two three-year terms as Township Committee members. James Bowser Jr. and Patricia Guerra-Frazier are Democratic Party candidates and Ruth T. Slovik and William Sevilla–Valverde are Republican Party candidates.

For school boards:

Clark

Six candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Neha Marvania, Megan Decker and Katherine Papy Naranjo are on the Accountability Community Education ticket and Lorraine J. Aklonis, Kristen Hickman and Alison Melnick are on the Traditional Values ticket.

Cranford

Six candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Frank T. Williams is on the Educate Integrity Accountability ticket; Lauren Moyle, Joseph Braxton and Craig J. Coughlin Jr. are on the Better Collaborative Education ticket; and Susan Shaw and Brian Niemsyk are not on any ticket.

Elizabeth

Four candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Diane Barbosa, Isaias J. Rivera and Stephanie Clervoyant-Noel are on the Moving Education Forward ticket and Maria Lorenz is on the Advocate For Kids ticket.

Hillside

Six candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Laquana Best, Donald D. Howard Jr. and Pinchas Shapiro are on the Children First Team ticket and Naica C. Joseph, Maikemieh Noel and Richard Carter are on the Building Brighter Futures ticket.

Kenilworth

Six candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Robert Beiner is on the Expect Education Excellence ticket; Anthony Laudati and Alison Tears are not on any ticket; and Paula Marie Scorese, Jessyca S. Villarreal and Scott Pentz are on the Dedication to Education ticket.

Linden

One candidate is running unopposed for one of the three Board of Election seats for a term of three years. Craig Halloran is on the Change for Change ticket.

Mountainside

Three candidates are running unopposed for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. William Dillon and Michael Goodwin are on the Prioritizing Mountainside Students ticket and Lauren McGovern–Worgan is not on any ticket.

Rahway

Three candidates are running unopposed for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Joseph M. Toma, Laura Giacobbe and Timothy Abtisz are on the Rahway’s Children First ticket.

Roselle

Three candidates are running unopposed for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Courtney A. Washington, Loretta A. Washington and Leslie Ann Woody are on the Preparing Future Leaders ticket.

Roselle Park

Six candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Chris Monroe and Christian Camilo are not on any ticket; Gregory Polakoski is on the Progress for Residents ticket; Cindi Mago is on the Voice For Parents ticket; Stephanie Soss is on the For The Kids ticket; and Jennifer Manno is on the Actions Speak Louder ticket.

Springfield

Four candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Luis Henriques is on the Our Children First ticket and Iliana Garcia Rakler, Gilary Turnbull and Meredith Murphy are not on any ticket.

Union

Four candidates are vying for three Board of Election seats for a term of three years each. Alexander Balaban is on the Motivate Union Students ticket and Dicxiana Carbonell, Nancy Minneci and Guida Faria are on the Moving Forward Together ticket.

