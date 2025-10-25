UNION COUNTY, NJ — Voters who received a vote-by-mail ballot are reminded to complete and return it before the Election Day deadline.

“My office sent out more than 44,000 ballots and, to date, only 13,244, or approximately 33%, have been returned to the Board of Elections,” clerk Joanne Rajoppi said. “I urge voters to open their ballots when they receive them, take a few minutes to fill them out and then return them either to the post office or deposit them in one of the many election drop boxes around the county. This way you are ensured that your vote will be counted on election day.”

Voters have three ways to return a completed ballot before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4. To vote by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Nov. 4, and received by the Union County Board of Elections by Monday, Nov. 10. Alternatively, ballots can be returned in one of Union County’s secure drop boxes by Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. Voters can also deliver their ballot directly to the Union County Board of Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 271 N Broad St., Elizabeth.

Residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 28, to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot. Applications can be found on https://unioncountyvotes.com/vote-by-mail-ballot-application.

For more information about early voting, drop box locations, or Election Day deadlines, visit www.unioncountyvotes.com or contact the office at 908-527-4996 or emailucvote@ucnj.org.

