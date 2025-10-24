CRANFORD, NJ — Holly Ray Folgia lived in Cranford for the past 26 years. She loved the downtown, the parks, the movie theater and the school system, once she and her husband, James Folgia, started having children. Through the years, her love for Cranford continued to blossom. She became a real estate agent in 2012. “I know Cranford inside out,” she said. “I sold so many houses.”

In October 2024, Holly was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. “It’s kind of a shock,” she said. Being so early in it, she’ll still be getting treatment for another year.

While, physically, having cancer changed Holly, it didn’t change the friendships she made in Cranford. “So many people have supported us,” she said. “It reinforced how incredible the Cranford community is.”

As Holly continues her treatment, she and James try to make the most of every day – with some traveling in their future. “So far, I’m fortunate to be responding so well to the treatment,” she said.

When Holly first found out she had cancer, James was cleaning the house and came upon something she wrote when her children were 8 and 6 – they are now in their 20s – and never had published. James went ahead and spoke to a publisher and in May, Holly’s book, “I Hope You Know: A Loving Conversation Between Child and Parent,” was published.

“I Hope You Know: A Loving Conversation Between Child and Parent” is a narrative that explores the unique bond between a parent and child. “It was dear to my heart,” said Holly. “I know there’s people all over the country, they’re putting it in their libraries. It’s getting out there, word of mouth. The stores have been so welcoming of it.”

Proceeds from “I Hope You Know: A Loving Conversation Between Child and Parent” are going to Sloan Kettering for ovarian and fallopian tube cancer research. Once the book began selling, Holly and James needed a foundation to put it in the right place, so they created The Rooted Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to advancing ovarian and fallopian tube cancer research and prevention.

“I’m a huge gardener and we’re rooted in Cranford,” said Holly.

James and Holly have a goal of selling 500,000 copies of “I Hope You Know: A Loving Conversation Between Child and Parent.”

To make a donation to The Rooted Foundation, visit: https://www.rootedfoundation.net/.

To purchase “I Hope You Know: A Loving Conversation Between Child and Parent,” visit: https://www.amazon.com/Hope-You-Know-Conversation-Between/dp/B0F82RNB53.

Photos Courtesy of Holly and James Folgia

