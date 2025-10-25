CRANFORD, NJ — UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ welcomed four new board members this fall: Kathy Fitzpatrick, Emily Root and Bob Sloan, all of Westfield, and Lisa Vecchione, of Springfield. The new members were sworn in during a joint meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Root was appointed to the Board of Trustees by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. Root is a former member of the Westfield Town Council and has a speech therapy practice in Berkeley Heights. She is also an adjunct instructor at both Kean University and San Francisco State University. Root earned a bachelor’s degree from University of California Santa Cruz and a master’s degree from New York University.

Fitzpatrick joined the Board of Governors. She is a 1975 alumna of the college and completed her bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University. Fitzpatrick is a successful business woman and entrepreneur. She and her husband created the Fitzpatrick Family Foundation, which is focused on education.

Sloan has been appointed to the Board of Governors. He attended the UCNJ in the 1970s and earned a bachelor’s degree from Curry College and an MBA from Seton Hall University. He was an executive with AT&T FirstNet, serving as chief operating officer, and is now a technology consultant. Sloan previously served as a member of the Seton Hall University Board of Trustees.

Vecchione joined the Board of Governors as an appointee from the College’s Alumni Association. She is a 2003 alumna and an active volunteer in the community with a number of organ and tissue donation organizations as well as other local philanthropies.

“We are honored to welcome these four new members,” said UCNJ Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel. “They bring a distinctive array of talent and expertise to the Boards which will provide invaluable insight and leadership to support our continued growth and student success.”

