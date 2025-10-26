UNION COUNTY, NJ — Recently, the Friends of Union County presented critical equipment to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office to support its innovative mental health and special needs alternative response programs, including the ARRIVE Together program. Union County’s ARRIVE Together, which is overseen by the Office of Alternative and Community Responses in the Office of the Attorney General, is a mental health co-responder initiative designed to improve law enforcement response and outcomes for residents with mental health needs and disabilities.

The donation, made possible by the generous financial support of Bristol Myers Squibb, included tablets, a laptop and sensory kits with accompanying training materials. These tools will enable all Union County first responders, including ARRIVE and Crisis Intervention Team members, to communicate effectively, de-escalate crisis situations and connect residents with vital behavioral health and community services.

“Healthy communities are safer communities and this donation provides our officers with the tools they need to engage with compassion, respect and effectiveness,” said William Daniel, Union County prosecutor. “We are incredibly grateful to Friends of Union County and Bristol Myers Squibb for their commitment to our residents and their well-being.”

Cherron Rountree, vice chairperson of Friends of Union County, added, “This partnership reflects the power of community collaboration. By providing the equipment necessary to support ARRIVE Together, we are helping law enforcement connect residents with the services they need while fostering safety and dignity for all.”

Melinda Zito, treasurer of Friends of Union County, said, “We are honored to support the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the ARRIVE Together program. These tools will make a meaningful difference in how officers engage with community members in crisis and help ensure that every resident receives the care, respect and support they deserve.”

The sensory kits, which include communication boards and training videos, will enhance officers’ ability to respond to individuals with communication or sensory challenges.

Tablets and laptops will support real-time information sharing for co-responder teams and patrol officers, enabling immediate referrals and follow-ups with community partners. These tools are central to the Union County’s ARRIVE 24/7 expansion plan, which aims to improve outcomes for mental health and substance use crises, reduce unnecessary arrests and address disparities in the justice system.

Friends of Union County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the holistic well-being of Union County residents by offering programs and opportunities that promote physical, mental and emotional health. By investing in initiatives like ARRIVE Together, CIT, Blue Envelope Program, Union County’s Alliance for Individuals with Disabilities registry and all alternative response programs, Friends of Union County demonstrates its commitment to creating a stronger, more resilient community where every resident has access to the resources and support they need.

For more information about Friends of Union County or to support its mission, visit friendsofunioncounty.org.

Photo Courtesy of Friends of Union County

